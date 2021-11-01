The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Sept. 2-8. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Wainright Holdings LLC to CD Greenville Properties LLC: Lot 4A, Village East Townhomes, Section 2, Greenville Township $1,180
WJH LLC to Sharelle Alexis Bennett, Walter Perez: Lot 6, Ashbury subdivision, Ayden Township $464
Hilburn Family LLC to Gregory Lau: Unit 2912-A, Forbes Woods Condominium, Section 6 $266
Toby Wiley Cobb to Jose Luis Felix-Mora, Tonya Harris Felix: 2.17 acres, Farmville $80
Mark A. Starr to Joe Keith Green, Mark Andrew Starr: tract
Sheila P. Barnes to Valaine R. Carroll: Lot 215, Langston Farms, Phase 3, Section 2 $487
John M. Martin, Amelia E. Martin to Sheila P. Barnes: Lot 12, Shamrock cluster development, Phase 1 $504
Chunguang Li, Yuandong Ji (individually and as agent) to Yuliy Alexandrovich Leontiev, Katherine Louise Love: Lot 6, Block M, Club Pines subdivision, Section V $440
Merle White Edwards, Elizabeth C. Edwards to Merle White Edwards, Elizabeth C. Edwards: 20.10 acres quitclaim
Merle White Edwards, Elizabeth C. Edwards to Merle White Edwards, Elizabeth C. Edwards: 30.50 acres quitclaim
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Richard Pado, Margaret Pado: Lot 120, Brookfield, Section Four, Phase Two, Winterville Township $595
George J. Berkowitz (trustee), Mary Jane Berkowitz (trustee) to Narendrakumar C. Patel, Sumanben Patel: Unit 5, Building S, Dudley’s Grant, Section 7 $264
Michael McLaughlin, Teresa McLaughlin to Adriane Leigh Andrews: Lot 4, Country Club Heights, Greenville $1,921
Jamie Scott Haddock, Traci Marie DeAngelis, Joni DeAngelis to Eric Carl Gatilogo, Sara Trantham Gatilogo: Lot 90, Preston Trails, Section 2, Winterville Township $540
Regwall Properties LLC to John W. Caldwell, Valerie B. Caldwell: Lot 34, Blackwood Ridge, Phase Two, Section Four $1,312
Ryan M. Gibson, Laura N. Gibson to Jamie V. Henderson, Nicholas E. Henderson: Lot 23, Brighton Place cluster subdivision, Section 3, Phase 1, Greenville $544
Donta Person, Lakisha Person to Shelton Staton (a/k/a Shelton Ray Staton), Wendy Staton: Lot 35, Teakwood Green subdivision $420
Brenda Daniels Smith (t/t/a Brenda J. Daniels), Tyron Smith to Darlene Adams Langley: Lot 95, Countryside Estates subdivision $350
DHE Farms LLC to Michael A. Smith Jr.: Lot 14, Mulberry Ridge, Section Two, Swift Creek Township $90
J.C. Hazelton Builders LLC to Kevin G. Swecker, Kathleen A. Swecker: Lot 8, South Oaks Landing subdivision, Phase One, Swift Creek Township $785
Ralph W. Donnelly, Suzanne M. Donnelly to Cameron B. Jones, Brittany J. Jones: Lot 2, Summers Walk subdivision, Winterville Township $660
Hazel Blakeley Jones to Hazel Blakeley Jones (99 percent undivided interest), James Richard Jones II, James Richard Jones III and Marcus Hardee Jones (one percent undivided interest): 116.5 acres (with exception); 32.618 acres; 57.8 acres $13
Garrett A. Folken, Anissa Kimberly Boudreau to Hazel Nobles Green, Shamia Raquelle Nobles: Lot 3, Block L, Eastwood subdivision, Section 3, Greenville Township $340
Cynthia C. Suter (successor co-trustee), Dan Connelly Calhoun Jr. (successor co-trustee) to Dan Connelly Calhoun Jr.: Lot 23, Brookridge cluster development, Section 5, Greenville
Linda H. Singleton (individually and as administrator), John F. Singleton, Carol Haddock Buck, Thedie M. Buck, Karen Bowen Oakley, Patty Bowen Richardson, Royce E. Richardson Jr., Tammy Bowen Manning to Bunnie Lynn Lundsford II, Lisa Nicole Lunsford: tract; 2.5 acres $320
Glenn Morgan Miller, Allison Rebecca Miller to Yolanda Damia Williams: Lot 36, Colony Woods subdivision, Section 1, Winterville Township $571
Christopher J. Coggins, Lesile J. Coggins to Jaclyn Janell Nichols: Lot 46, Ashley Meadows, Section 1, Phase 3 $428
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Jermaine Grant: Lot 264, Arbor Hills South cluster subdivision, Section 2, Phase 7 $560
Farmville Rental Properties LLC to Farmville Apartments LLC: Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, Farmville Downs Townhomes; Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8, Farmville Downs Townhomes; Lots 9, 10, 11 and 12, Farmville Downs Townhomes; Lots 13, 14, 15 and 16, Farmville Downs Townhomes; Lots 2, 3, 4 and 5, Bobby’s Way $4,400
Daryl Keith Songer, Nancy J. Songer to William P. Reckley, Sarah E. Reckley: Lot 7, George W. Davis subdivision $440
Charles F. O’Keefe Jr. to Gerber Benavides: Lot 45B, Hampton Creek, Phase One $260
George Lorne Pendergrast, Bethany Kim Pendergrast to John S. Burcham, Katherine A. Burcham: Lot 62, Countryaire Village subdivision, Phase 1, Ayden Township $378
Courtney Henderson Newkirk, Dewitt Nathaniel Newkirk Jr. (individually and as attorney-in-fact) to Unshakable Builders Inc.: Lot 6, Newkirk Acres
Sherry Quinn to Michael Emanuel Allen: Lot 231, Quail Ridge, Section 8 $230
Christopher Josef, Abigail P. Josef to Camille Patrice Dupree, Nicholas Joseph Schaaf: Lot 7, Block K, Westhaven subdivision, Section VI $470