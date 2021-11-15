GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Oct. 25-Nov. 5:
No contractor listed, 425 S.E. Greenville Blvd. D, commercial interior demolition, no estimate.
No contractor listed, 301 W. 10th St., commercial interior demolition, no estimate.
Manning Contracting LLC, 251 Industrial Blvd., commercial exhaust stack, $21,400.
The Charis Companies, 1701 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial addition and renovation, $1,650,000.
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 1021 Red Banks Road, commercial interior alteration, $100,000.
Aldridge & Southerland Builders Inc., 1917 Stonehenge Drive, commercial apartment building, $3,419,920.
Gaines Construction & Remodeling, 104 Ravenwood Drive, residential addition, $60,000.
No contractor listed, 2814 Jefferson Drive, residential interior alteration, $22,000.
No contractor listed, 1537 Penncross Drive, residential conversion, $5,000.
Johnkevia Tyson, 107 Vance St., residential alteration, $90,000.
Miles Home Improvements, 3461 Westgate Drive C-47B, residential alteration, $28,679.
Biggs Construction Inc., 619 Megan Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $300,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2204 Moxie Lane, residential single-family dwelling, $365,775.
Dillard Wallace Construction Co., 200 Golf View Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $500,000.
No contractor listed, 4124 Colony Woods Drive, residential storage, $6,000.
No contractor listed, 104 Deerwood Drive, residential storage, $12,938.18.
Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive B2, commercial mail kiosk, $21,600.
Bedrock Pools & Landscape LLC, 2021 Sedbrook Lane, Winterville, residential in-ground swimming pool, $55,000.
Bedrock Pools & Landscape LLC, 1001 Sedbrook Lane, Winterville, residential in-ground swimming pool, $49,000.
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 4660 N. Creek Drive, commercial storage building, $900,000.
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 4660 N. Creek Drive, commercial shell building, $1,200,000.
Muter, 4170 Bayswater Road, Winterville, commercial fire station, $6,000,000.
T.D. Goodwin Construction LLC, 4190 Bayswater Road, Winterville, commercial addition, $240,000.
TSC Construction LLC, 2910 Tammie Trail, commercial upgrades, $23,456.
24Restore, 3525 S. Memorial Drive A, commercial interior alteration, $44,504.96.
T.D. Goodwin Construction LLC, 1826 W. Arlington Blvd., commercial alterations, $140,000.
Spain Builders LLP, 324 South Square Drive, Winterville, residential duplex, $120,150.
Spain Builders LLP, 3937 A & B Sedona Drive, Winterville, residential duplex, $120,150.
Cazarin General Contractor, 309 Pearl Drive, residential carport, $25,000.
DSF Construction, 106 Deerwood Drive, residential deck, $9,000.
CareMaster LLC, 232 Fairway Drive, residential repair, $16,000.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3835 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family dwelling, $197,925.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3809 Alma Lee Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $224,775.
Coastline Electrical, 640 Medical Drive, commercial light pole installation, $5,000.
Elite Pools Spas & Hardscapes Inc., 3405 Star Hill Farm Road, residential in-ground swimming pool, $100,000.
Pool Pros of Greenville LLC, 3208 Rounding Bend Road, Winterville, residential in-ground swimming pool, $41,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Oct. 13-26:
DR Horton Inc., 4437 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,880.
Chandler Michael Stuart, 3816 Brick Kiln Road, Greenville, residential renovation, $14,810.
John C. Mozingo, 1640 Prop Drive, Winterville, pool, $56,400.
William Randall Tatum Mintz, 287 McCrae St., Grifton, residential garage, no estimate.
DR Horton Inc., 4448 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $244,920.
DR Horton Inc., 4457 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $171,080.
DR Horton Inc., 4409 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $244,920.
DR Horton Inc., 4444 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,880.
DR Horton Inc., 4461 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $158,840.
DR Horton Inc., 4465 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $244,920.
P & CHC LLC, 1912 Waylen Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $208,800.
DR Horton Inc., 4463 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $214,520.
DR Horton Inc., 4454 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,880.
DR Horton Inc., 4462 Martha’s Village Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,880.
No owner listed, 190 Contentnea Drive, Grifton, deck, no estimate.
BMS Builders LLC, 1513 Fox Hollow Drive, Ayden, pool, $16,560.
Langley Contracting LLC, 8070 Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, residential renovation, $112,000.
Alonza Mitchell, 1543 Candlewick Drive, Greenville, house foundation, $192,160.
Angela T. Purifoy, 2204 Ivy Road, Greenville, residential storage building, no estimate.
Doreen M. Jahrsdorfer, 1636 Margaret Court, Greenville, pool, $65,900.
Efrain Dominguez, 3121 Trellis Road, Greenville, pool, no estimate.
Karen Turnage Boyd, 4473 Moye-Turnage Road, Farmville, residential alteration, $283,360.
Sheila R. Vincent, 922 Briley Road, Greenville, residential alteration, no estimate.
Ernest Alonza Gorham, 3341 N.C. 33 West, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $341,880.
Edwina Z. Williams, 741 Lewis Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Linda G. Craft, 608 Cannon St., Ayden, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Nicky Charles Powell, 411 Windchime Drive, Greenville, deck, $550.
Oneil Johnnathan Otero, 4862 N.C. 43 South, Greenville, commercial business renovation, $96,000.