The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Sept. 20-Nov. 1 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
001 WSC Holdings LLC, agent William Shane Carter, 214 Kent Road, Greenville.
1 Stop Shop Auto Sales LLC, agent Trenae Johnson, 310 Pennsylvania Ave. Ste. B, Greenville.
1209 Boyer LLC, agent Leonard Johnson, 3400 Flora Drive, Winterville.
159 East Franklin Street Entertainment LLC, agent Entity Solutions LLC, 108 S. Pitt St., Greenville.
Arizpe Digital Marketing LLC, agent Tamara Arizpe, 2712 Camille Drive, Winterville.
Aspect Of Awareness LLC, agent Kevin Jermaine Brewer, 2706 Stantonsburg Road Apt. 3E, Greenville.
AT Freight LLC, agent Antoine Davis, 996 Teakwood Drive, Greenville.
BBoyd Entertainment Inc., nonprofit, agent Bradford E. Boyd, 509 Brighton Park Drive Apt. 1, Greenville.
Beginning to End Transport and Trucking Services LLC, agent Marquaze D. Barrett, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107, Greenville.
Belvoir Farms of Pitt Co. LLC, agent William L. Blount, 304 U.S. 64 East Alternate, Bethel.
Ben Buzzell LLC, agent Benjamin Alexander Buzzell, 1313 B Foster Road, Grimesland.
Best Family Management Group LLC, agent Stephen Best, 4402 W. Cotton St., Farmville.
Big Love Trucking LLC, agent Miles Lovett Jr., 208 E. Main St., Hamilton.
Blount & Blount Logistics Inc., agent Yolanda Bullock-Blount, 5215 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville.
Bottoms Handcrafted LLC, agent Tyler Cameron Bottoms, 110 Cardinal Drive, Greenville.
Bumble Bee Logistics LLC, agent Courtney S. Crenshaw, 4855 Greenpine Road, Farmville.
CB3 Transportations LLC, agent Gabriel Yavonne Speller, 3541 Dickinson Ave., Greenville.
Celebrate In June Inc., nonprofit, agent Christopher E. Jenkins, 243 Commerce St., Greenville.
CH Entertainment LLC, agent Entity Solutions LLC, 108 S. Pitt St., Greenville.
Completely You PLLC, agent Tameika Shanella Gay, 467 W. Main St. #7, Winterville.
Courier Bee Inc., agent Brenda K. Brown, 1861 Staton Mill Road, Bethel.
Dare To Pitt Investments II LLC, agent Stephen F. Horne III, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
DBM Storage LLC, agent Entity Solutions LLC, 108 S. Pitt St., Greenville.
DC Glass Company LLC, agent Doran L. Chavez, 3062 Poplar Grove Drive, Greenville.
Destiny Home Decor & Design LLC, agent Lavetta P. Roundtree, 6403 U.S. Highway 258 North, Farmville.
Dew Enterprises LLC, agent Antoinette Marie Jenkins, 3903 Sterling Pointe Drive Unit PP9, Winterville.
DMS Enterprises LLC, agent Dexter M. Sherrod, 3767 Cameron St., Farmville.
East Quality Properties LLC, agent Eric Joel Rosado, 2517 Sawgrass Drive, Winterville.
Exotic Quality Kennels LLC, agent Lorenzo Ezekiel Strong, 1400 Teakwood Drive, Greenville.
EZ TruckN LLC, agent William Rodtrell Ellis, 1218 Margaret Lane, Fountain.
Franklin Insurance Services Inc., agent Charles Robert Franklin III, 512 Bayberry Lane, Winterville.
Front Line Used Cars LLC, agent Frankie Lee Bordeaux, 940 White Horse Drive, Greenville.
Good Friday LLC, agent Christopher Freer, 3620 Ramsey Drive, Greenville.
HCIFOC-Southern Region Inc., nonprofit, agent Marcus D. Miller, 401 Northgate Drive, Washington.
Healthy Eats by Chef D LLC, agent Donald Sparrow Jr., 909 Dunbrook Drive, Winterville.
Healthy Yosts Inc., agent Gregg Yost, 504 Alderson Road, Washington.
Hemby Lane LLC, agent Geoffrey You, 2210 Hemby Lane, Greenville.
HillBilly Farms LLC, agent Devin Lee Hodges, 4717 Rouse Drive, Farmville.
IDM Charters LLC, agent Dustin Peaden, 2500 Camille Drive, Winterville.
Impress Me The Brand LLC, agent Cerissa Williams, 760 W. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107 #114, Winterville.
Independence Home Services LLC, agent Jason Smolensky, 3412 Briarcliff Drive Apt. I, Greenville.
Jeffrey R. Zephir, Architect PLLC (h/s/n Jeffrey R. Zephir, Architect LLC), agent Mark Zephir, 3757 Cherry St., Bethel.
JFR Services LLC, agent Juan Francisco Ramirez, 1212 Red Banks Road #C7, Greenville.
K and D Lawn Care LLC, agent Damien Tremain Jordan, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107-1037, Greenville.
K & L Logistics of NC LLC, agent Kenneth Dixon, 1489 Kings Road, Greenville.
Kattitude II LLC, agent David Pulver, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 140, Greenville.
KCW Performance LLC, agent Karen D. Wrenn, 2157 Crestway Place, Greenville.
Kinston M LLC, agent Salvatore Passalacqua, 511G Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Kitto Solutions LLC, agent Michael C. Kitto, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road #107 PMB 86, Greenville.
KMG Transport Inc., nonprofit, agent Christopher O’Neil Godley, 730 Megan Drive, Greenville.
KWPE Next Level LLC, agent Jonathan Alan Brock, 1708 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
LHC Professional Services LLC, agent Melissa Chappell, 3083 Major Smith Road, Greenville.
Life Size Barbie Cleaning Service LLC, agent Barbie Godley, 2414 Lane St., Winterville.
LMT Property Solutions LLC, agent Melissa Taylor, 835 Spring Run Road, Winterville.
Lush Designs LLC, agent Kandace Renee Grubb, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 400-122, Greenville.
Madden Consulting LLC, agent Kevin Patrick Madden, 136 Huggins Lane, Winterville.
Madden&Co LLC, agent Christina Evan Williams, 136 Huggins Lane, Winterville.
Manz LLC, agent Deories Shanice McLendon, 1530 Evans St. Ste. 200, Greenville.
Mariscos La Tovara Bar and Grill LLC, agent Wilber Veliz, 388 Los Alamitos Lane, Greenville.
Maye’s Distributors LLC, agent Zelbe Klein, 1310 Mumford Road, Greenville.
Mcintyre Ventures Inc., agent Perry Bryan Mcintyre, 704 Ferncliff Lane, Tarboro.
Mercer Farm LLC, agent William L. Blount, 305 U.S. 64 East Alternate, Bethel.
Merek Development LLC, agent Blake James Merek, 109 Steward Lane, Greenville.
Mohamed & Associates DDS, PA I, agent Abdinasir Abdille Mohamed, 1609 W. Arlington Blvd. #107, Greenville.
Mowtivation Services & Lawn Care LLC, agent Marian Coloroso, 1009 Ellery Drive, Greenville.
N E Fashions & Accessories LLC, agent Nicole S. DuVall, 3140 Chesswood Lane, Winterville.
New Wave Spiritual Care LLC, agent Josephine Virginia Allen, 3512 Myrtie Court, Greenville.
Next Level Telecom Services Inc., agent Demika Lakay Cherry, 3005 S. Memorial Drive Ste. A, Greenville.
ODDly Normal Co. LLC, agent Tiara T. Smith, 609 Vanderbilt Lane, Greenville.
Omer 2014 Inc., agent Amer Nasser, 1512 W. Fifth St., Washington.
One Day 8:28 LLC, agent Christopher Loignon, 571 Patsy Drive, Greenville.
Open House Baking LLC, agent Kia Nichelle Hewett, 827 Brandy Creek Drive, Greenville.
Parks Jewels LLC, agent Parker Joan Pitchford, 955 Sunnyfield Drive, Greenville.
PBI Ministries Inc., nonprofit, agent Phylicia Lynette Bridgers, 637 Edenbrook Drive, Winterville.
Phyllis Brooks LLC, agent Phyllis Markland, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 36, Greenville.
Pirate Surgery PLLC, agent Danielle S. Walsh, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road #107-199, Greenville.
Prosperous Properties LLC, agent Margaret Deloris Reid, 200 Oak Grove Ave., Greenville.
Prostar Logistics LLC, agent John B. Richardson, 8913 Cherry Run Road, Greenville.
QT Sisters LLC, agent Queena F. Williams, 109 Chilwel Court C4, Greenville.
Selvia Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, nonprofit, agent William Henry Mitchell, 400 Watauga Ave., Greenville.
Smitty’s Rental Services LLC, agent Milton Deangelo Smith III, 919 Abercroft Court, Greenville.
Smoke Zone 2 Tobacco & Vape LLC, agent Mohamed M. Ali, 1914 Turnbury Drive Ste. E, Greenville.
Street Runner Transport and Hauling LLC, agent Willie Tyson, 3321 Beaver Lodge Drive, Greenville.
Terra Bella Compost LLC, agent Caitlin Cummins, 103 Dalebrook Circle, Greenville.
The Ange Exchange LLC, agent Brittany Ange, 2124 Papas Place, Greenville.
The Exchange Movement Foundation Inc., nonprofit, agent Phylicia Lynette Bridgers, 637 Edenbrook Drive, Winterville.
TMT Realty LLC, agent Cindy P. Carter, 3606 Baywood Lane, Greenville.
Triple J Storage LLC, agent Kimberly A. Lopert, 4034 Old River Road Ste. B, Greenville.
Uncle Tee’s Kitchen LLC, agent Tirrell O’Brien Forbes, 1517 Penncross Drive, Greenville.
Unique Scrubs and Accessories LLC, agent Monica S. Suggs, 3808 E. Vancroft Circle Unit M6, Winterville.
Vibrant Wick LLC, agent Niyah S. Brown, 1206 Allen Road Unit B, Greenville.
VIP520 LLC, agent Jing Chen, 130 D N.C. 102 West, Ayden.
VYBE Entertainment LLC, agent Carlos J. Davis, 2393 Springhill Road, Greenville.
Whichard Transport LLC, agent Jamel Whichard, 315 Saint Andrews Drive, Greenville.
Yaho at Greenville Inc., agent Hang Yu, 420 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Youngs Physical Therapy & Sports Performance MHC LLC, agent Jennifer Youngs, 1301 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Youth For Justice And Change, nonprofit, agent Faye Bordeaux, 940 White Horse Drive, Greenville.
Zavala Insulation LLC, agent Bernabe Zavala Mascorro, 2105 E. Jackson Ave., Greenville.