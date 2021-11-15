The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Sept. 9-15. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Kecia D. Adams Council (f/k/a Kecia Done’ Adams), Gregory Council to Kecia D. Adams Council, Gregory Council: Lot 159, Manchester, Section 2, Winterville Township
Frank C. Stortz, Donna D. Stortz, Eric Peters, Allison Peters (t/t/a Allison C. Stortz) to Cameron Gupton: Unit 8, Building Q, Kittrell Farms Townhomes, Winterville Township $300
Daniel Thomas Jones, Sadie Lucille Jones to Lou Butler: Lot 5, Abbott Farms South, Section 2 $216
Hector K. Reynoso, Amelia C. Reynoso to Jeffrey Lendo Brantley Jr., Linda Trunk Brantley: Lot 16, Sterling Trace subdivision, Winterville Township $950
Adam Willard to David Corsini: Unit 210, Quail Ridge, Section 10 $320
Harold R. Smith, Ronda Smith to Justin R. Smith: Lot 33, Deveron at Bradford Creek, Greenville
A. Elks Construction Inc. to Mohammad Z. Khalilullah: Lot 32A, Brook Hollow, Section 4, Phase 3 $470
Anne C. Lord to Jim Jose Aloor, Seethal Paul: Lot 232, Block F, Windsor subdivision, Section 6, Winterville Township $600
Vernestine Isler to Darian Smith: Lot 6, Block A, Ange lands subdivision, Winterville quitclaim
Reggie Spain Homes LLC to Heather A. Hartzog, Aubrey J. Hartzog: Lot 10, Harris Ridge subdivision, Phase 2, Swift Creek Township $684
Marian P. Mills to Latisha Dixon Moore: Lot 65, Devonshire subdivision, Section One, Phase Two $374
John M. Russian, Sara L. Russian to Philip Charles, Meagan Marie Arana: Lot 54, Brandy Creek, Section I, Grimesland Township $608
Michael Patrick Faulkner, Kimberly K. Faulkner to Deyra E. Chavala, Carlos Chavala Jimenez: Lot 23, Block B, Windsor Estates subdivision, Section One $578
Angela Redifer Hernandez, Juan Miguel Hernandez de Luna to Lauren W. Roach, Jared D. Roach: Lot 69, Devonshire subdivision, Section I, Phase II $424
Antoine George Hoo, Candacy Allen Hoo to Dayshawn La’trey Majette, Melanie Diane Anderson: Lot 57, Teakwood Green subdivision, Phase II $480
Pattom Investments LLC to Daniel Santarsiero, Paula Michele Santarsiero: Unit 1-F, Building 1, No. 320, University Terrace Condominiums, Greenville $230
Tiffany Noel to STN Homes LLC: Lot 6A, Hampton Creek, Phase One, Winterville Township $300
Cynthia Luckenbach Parks to William Johnson, Linda Johnson: parcel $430
Sheila M. Walters to Bobby Dean Thorn: parcel $540
Linda W. Spikes to Linda W. Spikes (97 percent undivided interest), Alan Delano Spikes, William Glenn Spikes and Mary Catherine Thomas (3 percent undivided interest): parcel, Grifton Township $3