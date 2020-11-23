GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Nov. 2-13:
- Keystone Management Co., 3294 Colony Court, commercial alterations, $141,880.
- Keystone Management Co., 3298 Colony Court, commercial alterations, $14,880.
- American Builders Inc., 102 Bethesda Drive, commercial alterations, $371,072.
- JC Hazelton, 1505 Pine Brook Court A, residential duplex/townhome, $215,550.
- JC Hazelton, 1505 Pine Brook Court B, residential duplex/townhome, $125,000.
- Designco Construction Inc., 111 Essex Drive, Winterville, residential additions, $90,750.
- KJ Coburn Construction & Consulting, 2205 E. Fifth St., residential alterations, $124,520.
- Rocky Russell Development LLC, 1312 Wanetas Court, Winterville, residential single-family, $164,925.
- Rocky Russell Development LLC, 1308 Wanetas Court, Winterville, residential single-family, $163,650.
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 332 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family, $165,000.
- No contractor/owner listed, 2004 Sedbrook Lane, residential storage/accessory structure, $10,920.
- Candito Construction NC LLC, 3410 S. Memorial Drive, commercial building, $800,000.
- No contractor/owner listed, 118 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville, commercial DHHS daycare, no estimate.
- P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 4125 Old Tar Road L, Winterville, commercial alterations, $98,000.
- Taylor Builders of Eastern Carolina, 901 Mall Drive, commercial alterations, $56,980.
- Ekow and Joyce Monney, 628 S. Pitt St., commercial alterations, $275,275.
- All Home Repairs, 531 Spring Forest Road A, commercial alterations, $25,000.
- Designco Construction Inc., 3514 N.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial alterations, $335,500.
- Third Street Facility Services, 1402 Warwick Circle, Winterville, residential duplex alterations, $11,300.
- Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 904 Gabriel Drive, commercial multi-family, $655,000.
- Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 904 Gabriel Drive, commercial multi-family, $132,160.
- Cooke & Associates Construction Company Inc., 3088 Dickinson Ave., residential additions, $50,000.
- Carolina Windows and Doors Inc., 3705 New Castle Court, Winterville, residential additions, $54,000.
- Haddocks Con, 812 Emerald Park Drive, Winterville, residential additions, $20,000.
- Setters Construction LLC, 607 Bremerton Drive, residential additions, $137,246.
- Fixed NC LLC, 301 Queen Anne's Road, residential alterations, $181,830.
- No contractor/owner listed, 1900 Tralee Court, Winterville, residential alterations, $7,920.
- Foundation Solutions LLC (t/a Ram Jack), 3745 Stillwood Drive 21, Winterville, residential alterations, $116,600.
- Mark Smith LLC, 3401 Brayden Court, residential single-family, $253,650.
- MAC Homes LLC, 700 Vassar Road, residential single-family, $437,352.77.
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 605 Moonstone Court, residential single-family, $200,025.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Nov. 9-13:
- Lourie P. Proctor, 2530 Forbes Ave., single-family alterations, $500.
- Alva Wayne Worthington Jr., 820 Worthington Road, single-family alterations, $1,600.
- Caviness & Cates of Greenville, 2752 Chalet Circle, new single-family dwelling, $308,000.
- Caviness & Cates of Greenville, 2737 Brittia Lane, new single-family dwelling, $292,000.
- Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 557 Norberry Drive, new single-family dwelling, $197,330.
- Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 552 Norberry Drive, new single-family dwelling, $211,300.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Oct. 21-Nov. 3:
- No owner listed, 2146 N.C. 102 East, Ayden, commercial building addition, $68,800.
- Benjamin G. Day, 2554 Nash Joyner Road, Farmville, residential garage, no estimate.
- Amanda Lee Whited, 1103 Seasons End Lane, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $353,760.
- Mario Dvon Reynolds, 6087 N.C. 11 North, Bethel, residential carport, no estimate.
- David Stacy Roberson, 3930 Avon Road, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, $6,000.
- David Stacy Roberson, 3930 Avon Road, Grimesland, residential barn, no estimate.
- Pitt County ABC Board, 7449 Main St., Bethel, sign, no estimate.
- Pitt County ABC Board, 7449 Main St., Bethel, commercial alteration, no estimate.
