Nov. 28 Building Permits Nov 26, 2022

GREENVILLEThe City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Oct. 29-Nov. 4:P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 100 Staton Road Building #2, commercial self-storage, $500,000.Farrior & Sons Inc., 4330 Dickinson Ave. A, commercial storage building, $200,000.No contractor listed, 100 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial alterations, $27,000.Hughes-Nelson Painting Inc. (t/a Apex Imaging Services), 3120 Evans St. 101, commercial remodel, $175,000.American Builders Inc., 805 W. Star St., commercial upfit, $100,000.Tommy Williams Builders LLC, 207 Churchill Drive, residential carport, $99,968.Carolina Windows and Doors Inc., 100 Rendall Court, Winterville, residential addition, $33,300.Tyler Williams, 3807 Tucker Drive, residential porch, $27,000.Carolina Windows and Doors Inc., 2205 Old Courthouse Drive 5, residential addition, $35,000.Carolina Foundation Repairs Inc., 301 Kirkland Drive, residential alteration, $17,450.No contractor listed, 1913 Belles Ferry Court, residential conversion, $2,000.Service Roofing & Sheet Metal Co., 2602 Courtier Drive, commercial roofing, $1,026,600.Truline Inc., 400 E. Moore St. A, commercial re-roofing, $187,500.D.R. Horton Inc., 3229 Carr Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $263,600.D.R. Horton Inc., 3240 Carr Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $263,600.Bedrock Pools & Landscape LLC, 228 Windsor Road, residential in-ground pool, $88,500.PITT COUNTYThe Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Oct. 19-25:Andrew Davis, 1397 Autumn Lakes Drive, Grimesland, Lot 72, residential alteration, $5,000.Lowell A. Speight, 1937 Cherry Stone Lane, Greenville, residential alteration, $30,000.Rufus A. Moore, 918 Sunnyfield Drive, Greenville, deck addition, $15,360.Scott W. Stanton, 1468 Canter Way, Ayden, porch, no estimate.Charles Edward Mayo, 3095 N.C. 222, Greenville, utility, no estimate.Eduardo Vargas Padilla, 706 VOA Site C Road, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $50,000.E & D Realty LLC, 7538 Pitt St., Grimesland, single-family house and garage with apartment, $133,600.