The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Aug. 25-31:
VLP LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $3,265,930
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Aug. 25-31:
VLP LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $3,265,930
MJ3 LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $3,265,930
William Donald Lenell Sheppard, Tamika Smith to Shadow Properties LLC $104,448.69
Walter Jon Podruchny, Lindsay Podruchny to Regions Bank (d/b/a Regions Mortgage) $194,750
Rosa Lee Wooten to State Employees’ Credit Union $104,000
Lynwood Dock Davenport, Christy Burkett Davenport to Local Government Federal Credit Union $500,000
Blue Leaf Homes LLC, Price Properties LLC to North State Bank $120,000
Norman A. Harrison III, Crystal S. Harrison to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $360,000
Barbara Bleaney to State Employees’ Credit Union $188,200
Brandon Boston, Latoya Fuller to State Employees’ Credit Union $228,500
Joanne Elizabeth McClellan, Thomas Roy McClellan Jr. to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $558,000
Lilli Anderson, Georg Anderson to CMG Mortgage Inc. (d/b/a CMG Home Loans) $408,882
Goldsboro Milling Grain Company LLC to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $35,000,000
GMGC Eastern Grain LLC to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $35,000,000
Greenville Grain LLC to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $35,000,000
EWT 85 LLC to TowneBank $16,500,000
David Ellison, Kristin Ellison to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $255,000
Danco Builders East LLC to Providence Bank $1,121,600
Visit reflector.com/news/business for more news, notes and public record listings.
James Samuel Clifford, Ana Rachel Torres Gordon to TowneBank Mortgage $232,720
South Dogwood Partners LLC to ResMac Inc. $187,500
South Dogwood Partners LLC to ResMac Inc. $187,500
Raymond E. Litten, Jena Litten to Truist Bank $280,000
Omar Karim Jr. to Low VA Rates LLC $255,000
Greenville Community Christian Church Inc. to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $3,850,000
Keith Walston, Conesh Walston to M & T Bank $175,824
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Truist Bank $70,000,000
The Arrow Group LLC to United Bank $104,000
Lemont Murphy, Lashonda Murphy to Sun West Mortgage Company Inc. $105,942
E & D Realty LLC to Kiavi Funding Inc. $188,900
Sharon Marie Espeland to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $348,218
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.