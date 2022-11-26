Nov. 28 Pitt-Greenville Deeds Nov 26, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from July 13-19. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)Willie O. Whitney, Sandra Y. Whitney to Sandpiper Ventures LLC: Lot 19B, Block A, Paladin Place, Section Three, Greenville Township $282Elisse W. Barnes to Gabrielle Martine Horn: 22.5 acres, Greenville TownshipJonathan Summers, Carley Page Summers to Lawrence Hall, Susan Hall: Lot 2, Block A, Chatham Circle, Greenville Township $890Bruce Barbour, Katherine Barbour to Danny Jobe, Joy Jobe: Lot 5, Bedford subdivision, Section 10, Phase 1 $1,090Carolina Bargain Trader Inc. to Stow Management Inc.: parcel $210Jeffrey Allen Wilson, Sharon Stokes Wilson to Cameron Leudesdorf: Lot 97, Planters Walk, Phase I, Winterville Township $548William Davis, Donna Davis to Loybiz Properties LLC: Lot 6, Block C, Carolina Heights subdivision $220Garris-Evans Lumber Company to Acrew LLC: Lot 1, Planter’s Walk, Farmville Township $46Garris-Evans Lumber Company to Acrew LLC: Lot 38, Planter’s Walk, Farmville Township $53Scott A. Macdonald to Goldhaven LLC: Lot 141-A, Fieldstone at Landover, Section One, Arthur Township $450Glenda Lynett Boyd Wilson, Charlie W. Wilson to Sutton Land Holdings LLC: 48.599 acres, Grimesland Township $700John Paul Hartnett Jr., Colleen Hartnett to Andrew John Milton, Elizabeth Milton: Lot 7, Manchester, Section One $530Adams Homes AEC LLC to Tyree L. Anderson: Lot 62, Villa Grande, Phase Two, Winterville Township $713Thomas M. Radley to Pair Properties LLC: Lot 18-A, Hampton Creek, Phase One $310Robert A. Good Sr., Jeanne M. Good to Shallow Walk LLC: Lot 1, Block G, Wilson Acres subdivision, Greenville Township; Lot 2 (portion), Block G, Wilson Acres subdivision, Greenville Township $730Adams Homes AEC LLC to Demorn Delante Daniels, Stephanie C. Daniels: Lot 61, Villa Grande, Phase Two, Winterville Township $745Breanna Mendoza to Floricela Gomez Rebollar: Lot 125, Crystal Acres, Section 4 $90 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews