PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Sept. 21-27:
Clayton P. Johnston, 2311 Cannon Price Road, Grifton, single-family house with attached garage, $225,440.
Michael W. Neal, 810 Badger Drive, Greenville, residential porch, $14,400.
Robert Rogister, 3417 Spring Garden Drive, Grimesland, Lot 75, pool, $16,800.
Samuel A. Lancaster, 963-A Brompton Lane, Greenville, commercial storage, $96,000.
David C. Smithwick, 2946 Porter Road, Greenville, single-family house, $190,120.
Jimmy Lynn Shafer, 2871 Philippi Circle, Grimesland, porch, $28,500.
Jonathan Edward Holley, 2135 Copter Court, Greenville, residential porch, no estimate.
Alice Faye Vines, 1962 King Drive, Greenville, foundation, no estimate.
Dalton Blake Bailey, 1491 Walts Way, Winterville, detached residential accessory, $520,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1844 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $162,360.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1829 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $162,360.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1835 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $175,640.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1828 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $218,120.
Elizabeth Jean Branch, 1060 Laurie Ellis Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $438,000.
Joseph Dimartino, 1914 Bell Arthur Crossing Drive, Greenville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Marie Hollingsworth, no address listed, residential storage building, no estimate.
Charles Edward Mayo, 3095 N.C. 222, Greenville, utility, no estimate.
Eduardo Vargas Padilla, 706 VOA Site C Road, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $50,000.
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Sept. 28-Oct. 4:
Robert L. Parker, 2255 Cottondale Road, Greenville, residential renovation, $16,500.
Benjamin Paul Gibson, 3391 Mills Road, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $13,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2754 Windflower Lane, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $314,600.
Michelle Daigneault, 653 Third St., Ayden, pool repair, no estimate.
Albritton Construction Inc., 604 Casey Drive, Grifton, single-family house with attached garage, $155,320.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1823 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $175,640.
Jeffrey A. Rink, 1590 Bissette Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $246,400.
Kari Dixon Guzman, 3303 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, pool, $16,800.
Nucleus Real Estate and Design LLC, 1963 Worthington Road, Greenville, mini-storage, $864,000.
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Oct. 5-11:
D.R. Horton Inc., 1805 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $175,640.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1813 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,880.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1806 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,880.
Stokes Regional Water Corp., 6277 U.S. 264 East, Greenville, cell tower co-location, no estimate.
Terry R. Robertson, 1235 Pocosin Road, Winterville, residential renovation, $51,434.
Wanda C. Phillips, no address listed, pool, $13,775.
E & D Realty LLC, 363 Third St., Ayden, residential addition, $16,000.
Kevin Wayne Swindell, 4754 Jamestowne Drive, Washington, residential addition, $41,520.
ABI Investments LLC, 1064 Montevallo Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $162,760.
ABI Investments LLC, 1060 Montevallo Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $160,440.
ABI Investments LLC, 1075 Montevallo Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $160,080.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3093 Avon Road, Greenville, Lot 51, single-family house with attached garage, $183,280.
GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Oct. 8-14:
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 130 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville, commercial replacement, $51,308.
No contractor listed, 2251 W. Arlington Blvd., commercial renovation, $175,000.
No contractor listed, 703 S.E. Greenville Blvd. 106, commercial interior upfit, $29,000.
GNJ Home Improvements, 4405 Spring Pines Road, residential addition, $143,380.
No contractor listed, 1228 Davenport St., residential repair, $10,000.
Freedom Forever, 2109 Dahlonega Drive, Winterville, residential solar panel installation, $9,036.
Porter Building Co. LLC, 206 Erith Court, residential remodel, $20,000.
Truline Inc., 301 Elizabeth St., residential repairs, $15,000.
DE Island Construction, 103 Fairlane Road, residential repairs, $20,350.
Freedom Solar Power, 332 Golf View Drive, residential alteration, $156,187.
GNJ Home Improvements, 108 Squire Drive, residential conversion, $27,500.
Foundation Solutions LLC (t/a Ram Jack), 1308 Evergreen Drive, residential alteration, $9,200.
J.C. Hazelton, 951 Shady Lane, residential single-family dwelling, $279,300.
D.R. Horton Inc., 3225 Carr Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $229,500.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1128 Fowler Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $203,300.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1132 Fowler Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $229,500.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1120 Fowler Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $263,600.
D.R. Horton Inc., 3221 Carr Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $263,600.
Greystone Construction, 1500 Beatty St. A, commercial storage structure, $122,293.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 1640 Allen Road C, commercial storage facility, $2,850,000.
Stansell Properties, 632 S. Memorial Drive, commercial accessory structure, $250,000.
Pool Pros of Greenville LLC, 2209 Brook Fields Drive, residential swimming pool, $61,450.