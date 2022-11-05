The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Aug. 11-17:
Angela F. Langley, Richard A. Langley to State Employees’ Credit Union $150,000
Fran Redden Britt, Tony Alfred Britt to Residential Acceptance Corporation $364,100
Lauren Cobb, Andrew Cobb to State Employees’ Credit Union $252,000
Jim Blount Properties LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $100,000
Dustin R. Dodson, Lauren A. Dodson, Rebecca C. Dadisman to State Employees’ Credit Union $364,500
Watsi M. Sutton to TowneBank Mortgage $349,980
Kanaka Lakshmi Golagani to Truist Bank $228,675
Nicole Darden Creech, William Scott Creech to Wells Fargo Bank NA $220,000
Grimes Built Construction LLC to United Bank $268,515
Pair Properties LLC to ABC Subsidiary LLC $232,000
Stephen Kyle Igoe, Ericka B. Igoe to Alcova Mortgage LLC $300,000
Pamela A. Preston to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $381,969
Priscila Kelly, Gregory Kelly to State Employees’ Credit Union $150,000
Boulevard Hospitality Associates to Pinnacle Bank $7,750,000
Bryan K. Ulrich, Courtney M. Ulrich to Movement Mortgage LLC $455,000
Christina Ann Goodwin, Christopher John Goodwin to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $280,000
Timothy Lanivich, Frances C. Okolo to Truist Bank $703,000
Melissa Haithcock, Wiley Haithcock, Patricia Ouellette to Rocket Mortgage LLC $240,000
Adam C. Moreau, Mikayla B. Pope to TowneBank Mortgage $223,100
Courtney Roach to State Employees’ Credit Union $262,000
Shaundreal Desere’e Jamison to State Employees’ Credit Union $229,500
CBW Investments LLC to Union Bank $120,000
John Gaston Harrelson to Union Bank $150,000
Rebecca Poole Jernigan, John Jernigan to USAA Federal Savings Bank $298,500
Romualdo V. Talento II, Diana L. Talento to Spring EQ LLC $150,000
Earl Harrington, Arbell Harrington to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $335,000
Elizabeth A. Waters to Local Government Federal Credit Union $240,750
Jon Harrell, Lesley Harrell to CrossCountry Mortgage LLC $105,000
Malcolm L. Cox to State Employees’ Credit Union $194,000
Julia J. Fulcher to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $280,000
