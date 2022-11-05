The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Sept. 19-23 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
109 Paris LLC, agent Vernita Harrell, 689 Alexandria Lane, Winterville.
A & TL Logistics LLC, agent Twanda Lee, 601 Country Club Drive Ste. B #99, Greenville.
Albritton Medical Transport LLC, agent Connie J. Albritton, 2375 Vineyard Drive Apt. H6, Winterville.
Angus Grill 7 LLC, agent JSJ Capital LLC, 700B Cromwell Drive, Greenville.
B Ledgendary Cuts LLC, agent Ayesha Blackledge, 1921 L.T. Hardee Road, Greenville.
Bad Gemini LLC, agent Alasia Marie Peartree, 7414 Pitt St., Grimesland.
Bearhug Productions LLC, agent James Jones Jr., 2100 Flagstone Court O10, Greenville.
Black Hare Farm LLC, Donna M. Jackson, 4128 Brook Creek Lane Unit #B, Greenville.
Briary Run Agri Services LLC, agent Michael B. Tugwell Jr., 4342 W. Church St., Farmville.
BWA LLC, agent Carlos Raul Sanchez, 2646 Nichols Road, Bell Arthur.
China Eight Inc., agent De Shi Chen, 1418 Western Blvd., Tarboro.
Creative Dezigns Events & Rentals LLC, agent Niesha Spencer-Ansley, 1618 Lincoln Drive, Greenville.
CRSLT Holdings LLC, agent Summer L. Taylor, 3530 Diamond Drive, Greenville.
Dwyer and Sons LLC, agent Kevin Dwyer, 209 Evanswood Drive, Greenville.
ENC Nautical LLC, agent Tyler A. Curlee, 1431 Devon Drive, Grimesland.
Halfway Home, nonprofit, agent Shaneda Latoya Gilliam, 2951 N.C. 121, Farmville.
Joseph D’s Transportation LLC, agent Joseph Dominic Locascio, 2748 Ange St., Winterville.
K & Q Screen Printing and Apparel LLC, agent Monnette Watts, 851 Ashbury Lane, Ayden.
Kennedy’s Crossing Homeowners Association Inc., nonprofit, agent Lance Clark, 200 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. A, Greenville.
LSM Array of Services LLC, agent Iakisha Shonta Moore, 7055 Stokestown St. John Road, Ayden.
MCS Cleaning Service LLC, agent Sade Walston, 559 Hunter Ridge Road, Greenville.
MDCT LLC, agent Travis W. Albea, 401 W. 1st St., Greenville.
Midtown Grocery LLC, agent Ali A. Albadani, 1301 W. 14th Ave. Ste. A, Greenville.
Nanna’s Family Day Care LLC, agent Cassabdra D. McClendon, 2266 Scarlett Ohara Road, Greenville.
Narrow Gate Ventures LLC, agent Jeremy Herring, 4505 Corey Road, Winterville.
O & L Medical Transport LLC, agent Ontonia Cosandra Murphy Langley, 1305 Duce Drive, Greenville.
Our Countryside Farm LLC, agent Adrianna Anderson, 1705 Roger Lane, Greenville.
- Outcomes Counseling and Treatment Services PLLC, agent LaTina G. Williams, 104 W. Fire Tower Road Ste. B, Winterville.
- Pharaoh Education Services LLC, agent Ke’Von Jonye’ Lee, 1012 Old Village Road, Greenville.
- R & B Restoration S Corp. (p/l/n R & B Restoration LLC), agent Gladys Marie Roberson-Bell, 381 Farmingwood Road, Greenville.
- Robyn Anne Photography LLC, agent Robyn Barnes, 3205 Rounding Bend Road, Winterville.
- Steppin LLC, agent Tariq Small, 1095 Cheyenne Court Apt. D, Greenville.
- The Montessori Journey LLC, agent Erica Santana, 2554 Doc Loftin Road, Ayden.
- Topp Dogg Services LLC, agent Ronald Daniels, 3005A Porter Town, Greenville.
- Trifecta Training Solutions Inc., agent Kandie D. Smith, 1015 600 E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. H, Greenville.
- Wetherington Family Holdings LLC, agent Deanna Brooke Wetherington, 909 Nottingham Road, Greenville.