The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from June 29-July 5. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)

Eleanor N. Sugg (co-trustee), M. Randall Sugg (co-trustee), Todd Sugg (co-trustee), Kevin B. Sugg (co-trustee) to Nicolasa Rios-Ramirez: Lot 10, Kilpatrick Estates, Section 2, Grifton Township $33