GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Sept. 22-Oct. 1:
Martik Brothers Inc., 2320 N.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial building, $1,500,000.
T.D. Goodwin Construction LLC, 620 Red Banks Road F, commercial interior alteration, $60,000.
Superior Welding, 131 W. Victoria Court A, commercial demolition and installation, $4,250.
Macallan Construction, 2573 Stantonsburg Road A, commercial renovation, $800,000.
J.C. Hazelton Builders LLC, 1500 Pine Brook Court B, residential duplex/townhome, $114,300.
J.C. Hazelton Builders LLC, 1500 Pine Brook Court A, residential duplex/townhome, $245,000.
Hamel Builders Inc., 148 S. Longmeadow Road, residential detached garage, $312,900.
C.A. Lewis Inc., 5900 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial industry additions, $900,000.
Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive Building 23, commercial duplex interior renovation, $269,278.
Mosley Construction Company, 537 Spring Forest Road C, commercial apartment alteration, $18,000.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3701 Harlow Drive C, commercial multi-family townhome, $171,280.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3701 Harlow Drive D, commercial multi-family townhome, $171,280.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3704 Harlow Drive A, commercial multi-family townhome, $818,880.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3704 Harlow Drive B, commercial multi-family townhome, $171,280.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3704 Harlow Drive C, commercial multi-family townhome, $171,280.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3704 Harlow Drive D, commercial multi-family townhome, $171,280.
No contractor listed, 3704 Harlow Drive E, commercial multi-family townhome, $171,280.
No contractor listed, 3704 Harlow Drive F, commercial multi-family townhome, $171,280.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3705 Harlow Drive E, commercial multi-family townhome, $171,280.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3705 Harlow Drive B, commercial multi-family townhome, $171,280.
No contractor listed, 3705 Harlow Drive D, commercial multi-family townhome, $171,280.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3705 Harlow Drive F, commercial multi-family townhome, $171,280.
No contractor listed, 1220 Brighton Drive, Winterville, residential roofing, $12,320.
First Colony Construction Co., 2213 Brook Fields Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $347,475.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2505 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family dwelling, $252,075.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2524 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family dwelling, $202,200.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3836 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family dwelling, $292,575.
Cherry Construction Company, 820 Rupert Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $700,000.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3844 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family dwelling, $236,925.
Cherry Construction Company, 3607 Huntington Road, residential single-family dwelling, $550,000.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3833 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family dwelling, $198,675.
No contractor listed, 213 Pearl Drive J7, residential detached storage, $9,600.
Joe McMillan Builders LLC, 308 Rolling Hills Court, residential pool house, $115,000.
Schumaker Construction LLC, 245 Commerce St., residential accessory structure, $154,370.
Tyler Williams Builders LLC, 3609 Flora Drive, Winterville, residential detached storage, $14,300.
Tyler Williams Builders LLC, 3406 Foxwood Lane, residential detached storage building, $27,500.
Greenville Pool & Supply Co., 2036 Sedbrook Lane, residential in-ground swimming pool, $64,550.
Elite Pools & Hardscapes, 308 Rolling Hills Court, residential in-ground swimming pool, $82,000.
H2 Contracting LLC, 703 S.E. Greenville Blvd. 122, commercial interior alteration, $520,000.
JC Hazelton Builders LLC, 3953 Sedona Drive B, Winterville, residential duplex/townhome, $125,000.
JC Hazelton Builders LLC, 3953 Sedona Drive A, Winterville, residential duplex/townhome, $210,000.
C.A. Lewis Inc., 5900 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial industry cold storage facility, $500,000.
No contractor listed, 5900 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial industry alteration, $14,442,911.
Dixon Builders, 1511 Bridle Circle C, commercial multi-family repair, $45,000.
Carolina East Home Improvements LLC, 2029 Cherrytree Lane, Winterville, residential addition, $12,481.
Carolina Foundation Repairs Inc., 1428 Forrest Acres Drive, residential repairs, $29,500.
No contractor listed, 213 Churchill Drive, residential interior alteration, $3,000.
No contractor listed, 3513 Lena Lane, residential detached storage, $7,000.
Greenville Pool & Supply Co., 2296 Birch Hollow Drive, residential in-ground pool, $48,650.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Sept. 8-21:
Daniel Carey Phillips, 1608 Stokes Elementary School Road, Stokes, single-family house with attached garage, $264,920.
Richard L. Hill, 3754 Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, Lot 2, residential addition, $28,800.
Richard L. Hill, 3754 Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, Lot 2, residential porch, $12,000.
Shanon Dixon Brown, 4107 Hubert Boyd Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $190,600.
Restore 2 More LLC, 4191 Washington St., Ayden, residential renovation, $10,100.
Restore 2 More LLC, 4116 Park Ave., Ayden, residential renovation, no estimate.
Samuel J. Brownlee, 358 Porter Mills Road, Greenville, foundation repair, $134,240.
Stanley E. Gray, 997 Roosevelt Spain Road, Greenville, foundation repair, $196,000.
Tyler J. Fortner, 1120 Midlake Court, Grimesland, Lot 77, residential pool house, no estimate.
Wentworth Construction LLC, 1255 Autumn Lakes Drive, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $336,640.
Wentworth Construction LLC, 1255 Autumn Lakes Drive, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, $40,000.
David Perez, 4108 Westhaven Ave., Ayden, utility, no estimate.
CMH Homes Inc., 2611 Concho Circle, Greenville, porch, no estimate.
Mary Alice Stearns, 5862 N.C. 30, Bethel, residential barn, no estimate.
Melanie S. Tedder, 911 White Horse Drive, Greenville, residential renovation, no estimate.
Angela Redifer Hernandez, 1599 Ivy Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $270,800.
Annie Miranda Beasley, 3858 Rock Quarry Road, Farmville, single-family house with attached garage, $230,440.
Willard R. Hall, 4434 N.C. 903 South, Winterville, deck, no estimate.
Camo Real Estate Inc., 4301 Nine Iron Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $218,120.
Camo Real Estate Inc., 4305 Nine Iron Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $218,120.
Camo Real Estate Inc., 4306 Nine Iron Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $218,120.
Camo Real Estate Inc., 4303 Nine Iron Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $224,360.
Camo Real Estate Inc., 4302 Nine Iron Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $244,920.