The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Sept. 9-15:
Thomas Howard Clay, Maria A. Castillo Clay to State Employees’ Credit Union $160,000
James Bradley Karl, Samantha Murphy Karl to State Employees’ Credit Union $260,000
Steven L. Hawley, Karen K. Hawley to State Employees’ Credit Union $290,000
Patrick Webster, Kelsey Moore Webster to State Employees’ Credit Union $115,000
Scott C. Stewart, Anna Stewart to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA $154,000
Frederick W. Johnson (a/t/a Fredrick W. Johnson) to Wells Fargo Bank NA $190,000
Kecia D. Adams Council, Gregory Council to State Employees’ Credit Union $177,400
Cameron Gupton to On Q Financial Inc. $142,500
W.G. Blount & Sons Farms LLC to Union Bank $1,000,000
Michael Lee Barefield to loandepot.com LLC $125,000
Pamela Jefferson Dorsey to State Employees’ Credit Union $119,000
Robert A. Wright, Tammy H. Wright to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $335,000
Jerry Lendo Brantley Jr., Linda Trunk Brantley to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $285,000
Justin R. Smith to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA $119,000
Brandon Webb, Leah Riddell to Alcova Mortgage LLC $158,540
Sue Anne Everett Pilgreen, Donald Len Pilgreen to Alcova Mortgage LLC $198,400
Ann D. Taylor to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $308,100
Timothy Cunningham, Angela M. Cunningham to Alcova Mortgage LLC $195,360
Mohammad Z. Khalilullah (a/k/a Mohammad Khalilullah) to Fifth Third Bank NA $235,000
Anne K. Wood, Thomas Wayne Wood, Brooke E. Wood to M & T Bank $158,376
Jim Jose Aloor, Seethal Paul to Alcova Mortgage LLC $285,000
Daniel Lowry, Ashton E. Lowry to Sovereign Lending Group Inc. $146,458
T.G. Drake Inc. to Milton Legg III $150,000
Andrew Pickett, Mallory Sampson Pickett to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $264,000
Brady Adam Knowles, Mary Beth Knowles to On Q Financial Inc. $330,000
Victoria E. Dalia, Roland E. McLean Jr. to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $159,000
Kevin Edward Naus, Jane Harriss Naus to State Employees’ Credit Union $112,000
Larry J. Davis Jr., Jennifer M. Davis to State Employees’ Credit Union $165,500
Jamison Leigh Sutton Griffin, Lindsey R. Griffin to Southern Bank and Trust Company $250,000
Heather A. Hartzog, Aubrey J. Hartzog to Alcova Mortgage LLC $324,900
Latisha Dixon Moore to Cornerstone Home Lending Inc. $188,888
Philip Charles Arana, Meagan Marie Arana to Movement Mortgage LLC $278,388
Deyra E. Chavala, Carlos Chavala Jimenez to State Employees’ Credit Union $231,000
Lauren W. Roach, Jared D. Roach to State Employees’ Credit Union $214,000
Dayshawn La’Trey Majette, Melanie Diane Anderson to Local Government Federal Credit Union $242,000
Lauren P. Credle (f/k/a Lauren P. Porter), Zack M. Credle to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $183,550
Elizabeth C. Loy, David P. Loy to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $170,500
STN Homes LLC to Benchmark Community Bank $120,000
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Sept. 2-8:
Cynthia R. Simons to State Employees’ Credit Union $157,500
Jeff Buck, Jennifer Buck to State Employees’ Credit Union $250,000
Latoria Anderson to Local Government Federal Credit Union $112,500
Michael T. Turner, Cynthia Marie Turner to State Employees’ Credit Union $128,500
Sharelle Alexis Bennett, Walter Perez to Inspire Home Loans Inc. $227,787
Paula Marie Weathington, Monte L. Weathington to Local Government Federal Credit Union $125,000
Valaine R. Carroll to Alcova Mortgage LLC $194,800
Katherine Louise Love, Yuliy Alexandrovich Leontiev to Alcova Mortgage LLC $209,000
Latonya Nixon-Vines to M & T Bank $100,000
Arriana O. Harris, Justin T. Harris to State Employees’ Credit Union $225,000
Adriane Leigh Andrews to Modular Technologies Inc. $950,804.24
Sara Trantham Gatilogo, Eric Carl Gatilogo to Coastal Federal Credit Union
John W. Caldwell, Valerie Caldwell to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA $524,800
Jamie V. Henderson, Nicholas E. Henderson to Alcova Mortgage LLC $257,660
Wendy Staton, Shelton Staton to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $206,196
Darlene Adams Langley to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $179,025
Kevin G. Swecker, Kathleen A. Swecker to Cornerstone Home Lending Inc. $356,627
Jody Gilliam Guttenberger to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $138,500
Cameron B. Jones, Brittany J. Jones to Alcova Mortgage LLC $299,910
Derek P. Dunn, Elizabeth K. Dunn to Truist Bank $552,000
Hazel Nobles Green, Shamia Raquelle to State Employees’ Credit Union $172,000
Bunnie Lynn Lunsford II, Lisa Nicole Lunsford to Truist Bank $128,000
Jaclyn Janell Nichols to Movement Mortgage LLC $216,161
Yolanda Damia Williams to State Employees’ Credit Union $260,000
Anthony Justin Little, Melissa Thompson Little to Southern Bank and Trust Company $100,000
Jermaine Grant to CrossCountry Mortgage LLC $274,928
Robert Andrew Riley to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $187,220
Henry Edward Nimons, Teressa Nimons to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $237,893
Brenda K. Brown, Richard E. Brown to State Employees’ Credit Union $166,500
Robert W. Moore, Buffy A. Moore to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $115,000
William P. Reckley, Sarah E. Reckley to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $224,548
John Burcham, Katherine Burcham to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $179,550
Unshakable Builders Inc. to Select Bank & Trust Company $444,000
Craig A. Midgett, Sarah P. Midgett to State Employees’ Credit Union $308,000
Lindsay Henson to State Employees’ Credit Union $140,000