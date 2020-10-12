GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Sept. 21-Oct. 2:
C.A. Lewis Inc., 5900 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial additions, $4,000,000.
American Builders Inc., 300 Bethesda Drive, commercial alterations, $260,000.
MasTec Network Solutions LLC, 3205 Moseley Drive, commercial alterations, $18,500.
Centimark, 305 Industrial Blvd., commercial alterations, $885,390.
Plains Coastal Properties LLC, 3906 S. Memorial Drive, commercial alterations, $87,000.
Tower Engineering Professionals, 1843 Progress Road 7A, commercial alterations, $15,000.
American Builders Inc., 995 Wellness Drive, commercial garage/carport, $22,728.94.
Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive 1A, commercial multi-family alterations, $89,759.
Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive 14A-F, commercial multi-family alterations, $269,278.50.
Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive 20A-F, commercial multi-family alterations, $269,278.50.
No contractor/owner listed, 817 Emerald Park Drive, Winterville, residential additions, $10,500.
MP Construction, 103 Poplar Drive, residential alterations, $25,000.
Great Ridge Construction, 4101 Cornwall Court, residential alterations, $16,215.
CW Harley Contractor, 511 Highland Ave. M6, residential alterations, $13,750.
Renu Energy Solutions LLC, 513 Cedarhurst Road, residential alterations, $40,000.
Curtis Construction Co. Inc., 801 Red Banks Road, commercial roofing, $220,000.
MQ Construction Inc., 1017 Dearborn Court, Winterville, residential single-family, $165,600.
Porter Building Co. LLC, 3108 Camille Drive, residential single-family, $287,250.
Sawyer’s Residential & Marine Construction Inc., 2900 S. Memorial Drive, residential storage additions, $50,000.
American Builders Inc., 995 Wellness Drive, commercial storage/accessory structure, $57,600.
Jonathan Hastings, 1101 Hamilton St., residential storage/accessory structure, $5,760.
No contractor/owner listed, 6020 Mack Vernon Drive, residential storage/accessory structure, $4,800.
City of Greenville (f/b/o Greenville Utilities), 3339 N.C. 43, commercial building, $720,000.
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 955 Brompton Lane, commercial building, $201,000.
Hightower Communications, 1095 Spring Forest Road C, commercial building, $15,000.
Stallings LLC, 1929 N. Memorial Drive, commercial additions, $29,500.
T.D. Goodwin Construction LLC, 3912 E. 10th St., commercial additions, $200,000.
Tozer Builders Inc., 410 Evans St., commercial additions, $500,000.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, 5900 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial alterations, $230,000.
Construction and Maintenance Company LLC, 835 Johns Hopkins Drive D, commercial alterations, $59,730.
T.A. Loving Company, 1721 Water Way Road, commercial alterations, $2,003,922.
T.A. Loving Company, 1721 Water Way Road, commercial alterations, $3,630,336.
Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive B2, commercial multi-family alterations, $108,793.
No contractor/owner listed, 3716 Willow Run Drive 53, residential additions, $25,000.
Carolina East Home Improvements LLC, 1701 S. Thames Court 73, residential additions, $24,000.
Renu Energy Solutions LLC, 513 Cedarhurst Road, residential alterations, $40,000.
Spain Builders LLP, 1537 Penncross Drive, residential single-family, $175,875.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2296 Birch Hollow Drive, residential single-family, $260,175.
Home Builders Supply Co., 3700 Belfair Drive, Winterville, residential single-family, $190,125.
Home Builders Supply Co., 3654 Belfair Drive, Winterville, residential single-family, $176,550.
Home Builders Supply Co., 3650 Belfair Drive, Winterville, residential single-family, $214,275.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 333 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family, $180,750.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 613 Moonstone Court, residential single-family, $188,025.
Cherry Construction Company, 704 Vassar Road, residential single-family, $373,725.
Reliable Construction Company Inc., 1916 W. Arlington Blvd., commercial storage/accessory structure, $13,000.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Sept. 21-Oct. 2:
Leroy Daniels, 2351 Miller Circle, single-family alterations, $13,000.
Randall T. Martoccia, 2346 Franklin Drive, single-family alterations, $3,700.
Mahmoud Atiyha, 3002 Church St. Extension, commercial alterations, $7,500.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 563 Norberry Drive, single-family dwelling, $173,026.
Briana Edwards, 2527 Rosewood Drive, single-family alterations, $10,100.
Marvin E. Haddock, 2812 Cresset Drive, detached structure, $5,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Sept. 23-29:
Garris Evans Lumber Company, 1872 Rock Road, Grifton, single-family house with attached garage, $128,680.
P & CHC LLC, 2206 Marinwood Court, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $168,600.
New Beginnings Construction Inc., 702 Chicory Court, Greenville, Lot 21, single-family house with attached garage, $213,280.
Bryan Smith, 3822 Ragtime Lane, Grimesland, Lot 46, single-family house with attached garage, $294,760.
Tyronsa Parker Pollard, 903 Katherine’s Place, Greenville, modular classroom, $89,600.