GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Sept. 17-23:
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, 301 W. 10th St., commercial interior alteration, $12,634,000.
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, 400 W. 11th St., commercial interior renovation, $5,100,000.
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, 1020 Clark St., commercial interior renovation, $2,700,000.
Villa Construction Inc., 1604 Beaumont Drive, residential remodel, $29,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., 3228 Carr Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $278,700.
D.R. Horton Inc., 3224 Carr Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $297,200.
D.R. Horton Inc., 3220 Carr Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $203,300.
D.R. Horton Inc., 3216 Carr Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $200,500.
D.R. Horton Inc. 3200 Carr Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $263,600.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 211 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $266,700.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3869 Dunhagan Road, residential single-family dwelling, $444,900.
Stansell Properties, 3000 Landmark St., commercial accessory building, $250,000.
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Sept. 24-30:
Avery General Contracting Inc., 2080 W. Arlington Blvd. B, commercial upfit, $325,000.
No contractor listed, 401 S. Greene St., commercial remodel, $122,000.
Regional Foundation & Crawl Space Repair, 2504 Jefferson Drive, residential alterations, $3,016.94.
Foundation Solutions LLC (t/a Ram Jack), 108 Windermere Court, residential alterations, $9,744.
Regional Foundation & Crawl Space Repair, 1603 Beaumont Drive, residential repairs, $27,420.82.
Elect Builders Inc., 214 Freestone Road, residential alterations, $10,950.
Clark’s Remodeling and Lawn Care, 415 Ford St., residential interior remodel, $20,000.
Todd D. Edwards Construction, 2407 E. Fifth St., residential remodel, $140,000.
Justice Home Improvements Inc., 502 Huntingridge Road, residential repair, $8,500.
Justice Home Improvements Inc., 681 Fox Chase Lane, Winterville, residential repairs, $16,400.
American Dream Solar and Window Inc. (d/b/a Solar is Freedom), 4409 Davencroft Village Drive, Winterville, residential solar panel installation, $17,999.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 220 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $237,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Sept. 14-20:
Grimes Built Construction LLC, 2662 Nash Joyner Road, Farmville, single-family house with attached garage, $140,360.
Grimes Built Construction LLC, 2642 Nash Joyner Road, Farmville, single-family house with attached garage, $138,960.
Kelly Michelle Jones, 1031 Derbyshire Lane, Greenville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Jory Ingram, 558 VOA Site C Road, Greenville, residential garage, no estimate.
Merrich Properties LLC, 975 Brandy Brook Drive, Greenville, residential alteration, $12,160.
Beddard Ranch LLC, no address listed, miscellaneous new structure, no estimate.
Britt Development Co of Archdale LLC, no address listed, miscellaneous new structure, $12,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 903 Arbor Rose Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $277,560.
Dario A. Oviedo, 4087 Pitt St., Ayden, residential renovation, no estimate.
Andrew Rhodes, 2626 Berry Hill Court, Grimesland, Lot 35, residential alteration, $2,999.
Brian P. Schutz, 3308 J.C. Galloway Road, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 901 Arbor Rose Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $255,200.
Geoffrey P. Ramsay, 2737 Cox Farm Road, Greenville, residential garage, no estimate.
Grimes Built Construction LLC, 2725 Nash Joyner Road, Farmville, single-family house with attached garage, $140,360.
Grimes Built Construction LLC, 2672 Nash Joyner Road, Farmville, single-family house with attached garage, $149,360.
Grimes Built Construction LLC, 2749 Nash Joyner Road, Farmville, single-family house with attached garage, $138,960.
Grimes Built Construction LLC, 2737 Nash Joyner Road, Farmville, single-family house with attached garage, $154,600.
Grimes Built Construction LLC, 365 Old Snow Hill Road, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $194,560.
Grimes Built Construction LLC, 349 Old Snow Hill Road, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $175,320.
Laura M. Garrett, 1310 Speight Drive, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $22,000.
Thomas Eugene Taylor, 3779 Speight Seed Farm Road, Winterville, residential alteration, $84,680.
Brian P. Schutz, 3308 J.C. Galloway Road, Grimesland, pool, $25,600.
Richard Allen Vinson, 1122 Scarlet Oak Drive, Greenville, pool, $20,480.
Ted L. Shoemaker, 1207 Seasons End Lane, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $560,840.
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Sept. 21-27:
Clayton P. Johnston, 2311 Cannon Price Road, Grifton, single-family house with attached garage, $225,440.
Michael W. Neal, 810 Badger Drive, Greenville, residential porch, $14,400.
Robert Rogister, 3417 Spring Garden Drive, Grimesland, Lot 75, pool, $16,800.
Samuel A. Lancaster, 963-A Brompton Lane, Greenville, commercial storage, $96,000.
David C. Smithwick, 2946 Porter Road, Greenville, single-family house, $190,120.
Jimmy Lynn Shafer, 2871 Philippi Circle, Grimesland, porch, $28,500.
Jonathan Edward Holley, 2135 Copter Court, Greenville, residential porch, no estimate.
Alice Faye Vines, 1962 King Drive, Greenville, foundation, no estimate.
Dalton Blake Bailey, 1491 Walts Way, Winterville, detached residential accessory, $520,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1844 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $162,360.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1829 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $162,360.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1835 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $175,640.
D.R. Horton Inc., 1828 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $218,120.
Elizabeth Jean Branch, 1060 Laurie Ellis Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $438,000.
Joseph Dimartino, 1914 Bell Arthur Crossing Drive, Greenville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Marie Hollingsworth, no address listed, residential storage building, no estimate.