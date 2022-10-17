The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from July 21-27:
Rubeus Properties LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $425,000
Doris Phelps to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $125,000
Jesse Richard, Kaitlyn Richard to Advantage Lending LLC $379,021
Joann Messina, Louis Messina to Nationwide Mortgage Bankers Inc. $151,571
Tatiana N. Staton, Quinton G. Staton to Hometown Lenders Inc. $162,087
Anna Margaret Bailey to North American Savings Bank FSB $200,700
Amy Kruger Downs, Stephen Downs to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $260,000
Jeremy Fuller, Breshia Fuller to State Employees’ Credit Union $233,000
Lou Belle Builders LLC to Union Bank $247,500
Joshua R. Faulkner, Katheryn Faulkner to Alcova Mortgage LLC $279,500
John Christopher Stancill, Eden Barkley Stancill to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $300,000
Dung Thi Thanh Nguyen to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $320,000
Dallas Peele to Navy Federal Credit Union $155,000
Kenneth Patrick Tolliver, Miranda Kay Lee to On Q Financial Inc. $243,200
Adam Epley to InstaMortgage Inc. $320,121
Artifex Properties LLC to The 106-112 Ridgeway St. Third Lending Trust $548,000
Artifex Properties LLC to JT Family Ventures LLC $125,000
Timothy D. Joseph to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $215,853
Michael Craig Ladd, Katherine Russell Ladd to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $135,000
Ali Alhameedawi, Maryam Chaabawi to Wells Fargo Bank NA $160,000
Brandon Scott Nicholson, Caroline G. Nicholson to Truist Bank $144,500
William G. McDustrell, Hyon Joo McDustrell to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $400,000
Luis Mendez to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $123,500
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from July 28-Aug. 3:
Melchor Magsino, Magdalena Magsino to State Employees’ Credit Union $125,000
Zubair Chaudhry, Fizza Shafiq to Wells Fargo Bank NA $348,000
Kenneth A. Minch, Sandra J. Minch to Embrace Home Loans Inc. $129,222
Jesus Manuel Torres de Jesus, Anadoris Estrada to Alcova Mortgage LLC $248,000
Alvin J. Grimes, Shameka C. Williams to State Employees’ Credit Union $340,000
Gregory Chuck Strickland, Angela Hill Strickland to Local Government Federal Credit Union $342,000
Benjamin William Klein, Molly Niemi to Alcova Mortgage LLC $294,500
Leavy M. Vicars, Laura Catherine Swarts to Alcova Mortgage LLC $397,500
LaShanda Dupree Hassell, Derek Lee Hassell to State Employees’ Credit Union $255,000
Jean C. Murillo Sr. (a/k/a Jean Murillo), Gloria R. Murillo (a/k/a Gloria Murillo) to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $525,400
Raymond Curtis Welch, Melissa Ann Welch to Rocket Mortgage LLC $465,600
Britt A. Gonzalez to TowneBank Mortgage $159,600
Channaiah Srikanth Mysore, Pooja Srikanth to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $150,000
Alexander M. Sonnie, Kimberlyn Sonnie to Alcova Mortgage LLC $285,000
Timothy William Henry Michaels, Bridget Anne Michaels to Alcova Mortgage LLC $297,000
Clifford John Petruska, Carolyn Marron to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $243,100
Ryan Ford, Emily B. Ford to Wells Fargo Bank NA $370,000
Sophia Nicole Benton to Hometown Lenders Inc. $231,000
Jacquelyn Mercedes Rossi, Raymond Lane Daugherty Jr. to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $170,000
Antonio Dixon, Donna L. Dixon (a/k/a DonnaLynn Dixon) to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $191,290
Daniel Victor Perrucci to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $277,200
Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $118,500