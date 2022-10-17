The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from June 8-14. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Mark Donofrio, Andrea J.L. Donofrio to Mark Donofrio (trustee), Andrea J.L. Donofrio (trustee): Lot 17, Sterling Trace subdivision, Winterville Township quitclaim
Yasin Zeitawi to Randa Yacoub: Lot 11, Stantonsburg Estates, Section II quitclaim
Chesmont Builders & Development Group LLC to Bryan J. Laney, Christy G. Laney: Lot 48, Northgate Walk, Section Three, Farmville Township $566
Robert F. Sumerlin (individually and as trustee) to Margaret Kerbs, William Kerbs: parcel, Greenville Township; 0.239 acre, Greenville Township $260
Joan B. Elmore, William Elmore, Carol B. Sumpter to M1 Investment Fund LLP: Lot 1, Block F, Coghill subdivision, Addition No. 1 $306
Graham Carl Worthington Jr., Sharon Worthington, Phillip Wayne Worthington, Tamela Worthington (a/k/a Tammy Worthington), Max T. Worthington, Patricia Worthington, Linda Worthington Jackson, James W. Jackson to Heidi Kenefick (trustee): parcel, Winterville $460
Anita L. Beasley to Angela R. Smith: Lot 267, Charleston Village, Section 2, Phase 1 $550
Wilson Properties I LLC to Kimbley Brown: Lot 74, The Village at Westpointe, Arthur Township $296
Janet C. Sorber to Kimberly Nicole Tilghman: Lot 19, Woodridge, Section III, Winterville Township $508
D.R. Horton Inc. to Jency Manoj, Manoj Thomas: Lot 16, Allen Park subdivision, Section 2 $595
Christopher Newkirk to Strictly Business Builders LLC: two tracts
David Brian Cribb, Heather F. Cribb to Birendra Prasad Chaurasiya: Lot 21, Oak Hill East, Section 1 $760
Janet Swindell (a/k/a Janet S. Evans) to Concorde I LLC: Lot 19, Westpointe, Greenville Township $222
William Frederick Bell, Linda H. Bell to Jennifer Shreve James: lot, Fountain Township; 0.56 acre, Fountain Township $2
Brian P. Schutz, Kathy S. Schutz to Robert Michael Adams, Julie Denny Adams: Lot 17, Brittwood, Section Two, Phase One $670
Twyla Marie Sparks to Sunny A. Kanji, Kaushil Patel: Unit A, Building 6, Lot 6, Rownetree Woods Townhomes, Section One, Falkland Township $260
Wilson Properties I LLC to Zahid M. Baloch, Rizwana Rehman: Lot 50B, Kittrell Farms Duplexes, Section 2, Winterville Township $418
Lori Dennis Stancill to Dennis Performance LLC: 1.9 acres quitclaim
Carol Stokes Dennis to Dennis Performance LLC: 0.76 acre, Swift Creek Township; lot (portion), Swift Creek Township quitclaim
The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from June 15-21. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
James D. Bear, Jenifer L. Bear, James C. Bear, Rebekah Lynn Bear to Beth Christine Clem: parcel, Greenville
Tony Louis Summerlin to Tracy Eileen Baker: 1.194 acres
Michael W. Blackmon to Corey M. Keenan, Mackenzie Craven: Lot 103, Bristolmoor, Section Two, Winterville Township $380
Jesse Lee Boyd Jr., Danielle Rene Boyd to Christopher Randell Ball, Olga M. Ball: Lot 4, Block B, Rock Springs subdivision, Phase 1 $1,500
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Douglas Thomas Smith, Emily Puckett Smith: Lot 137, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 5 $580
Jose Andres Arizpe, Tamara Potter Arizpe to Thomas J. Sanders II, Molls L. Sanders: Lot 192, Charleston Village, Section 1, Phase 2 $600
Brice Alan Wordsworth to Brice Alan Wordsworth Inheritance Trust: Lot 6, Block G, Lynndale East subdivision, Section 4, Winterville Township
Daniel Crews, Karen Crews to East Venture Properties LLC: Lot 45, Allen Ridge subdivision $452
Brandon Saunders, Taylor C. Saunders to Ashley E. Roach: Lot 132, Meadow Woods subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2, Winterville Township $510
Sayra A. Delgadillo Chavarria, Leonel Carbajal Hernandez, Luisa Fernanda Vega Chavarria to Luisa Fernanda Vega Chavarria: Unit D, One Fifty Arlington Place, Phase II quitclaim
Brandon S. Robertson to Ralph Risher, Jacob Roege: Lot 53, White Oak Creek subdivision, Section Three $508
Jason Allen Melendez, Robin Leslie Grochowski to Taylor Cothran Saunders, Brandon Saunders: Lot 46, Manchester, Section 2, Winterville Township $500
Jeffrey Donnell Best, Lynda Chapman Best to John J. O’Neill: two tracts, Pactolus Township $240
Michael L. Diamond, Linda M. Diamond, Barbara S. Diamond to Michael S. Diamond: Lot 8, Unit 531-I, Spring Forest Condominiums, Phase 8-A, Greenville Township quitclaim
Michael S. Diamond to Ivander Hilton, Raymond Hilton: Lot 8, Unit 531-I, Spring Forest Condominiums, Phase 8-A, Greenville Township $230