GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Sept. 22-Oct. 1:
WIMCO, 4000 S. Memorial Drive, Winterville, commercial building, $2,009,000.
No contractor listed, 600 W. Third St., commercial alterations, $25,000.
SRH Construction, 1513 Pine Brook Court A, residential duplex/townhome, $215,550.
SRH Construction, 1513 Pine Brook Court B, residential duplex/townhome, $114,300.
SRH Construction, 1517 Pine Brook Court B, residential duplex/townhome, $114,300.
SRH Construction, 1517 Pine Brook Court A, residential duplex/townhome, $215,550.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3705 Harlow Drive C, commercial multi-family townhome, no estimate.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3705 Harlow Drive A, commercial multi-family townhome, $818,880.
Cazarin General Contractor, 205 Hampton Circle, residential addition, $29,500.
E & S Homes Construction LLC, 805 River Hill Drive, residential addition, $20,000.
Carolina East Home Improvements LLC, 2300 Checkerberry Lane, Winterville, residential conversion, $20,396.
Mr. Home Genius, 2902 Hunter S. Run, residential repairs, $19,313.50.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3834 E. Baywood Lane, residential single-family dwelling, $202,425.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2408 Charity Lane, Winterville, residential single-family dwelling, $252,900.
Backyard Products LLC, 505 Southbridge Court, residential detached storage, $12,500.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Sept. 22-28:
CMH Homes Inc., 2611 Concho Circle, Greenville, porch, no estimate.
Cameron Holt Shirley, 659 Hill Road Circle, Ayden, residential alteration, $24,960.
Jeffrey B. Langley, 355 E. Hanrahan Road, Grifton, residential storage building, no estimate.
Seattle Tyson, 1213 Davenport Place, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $240,760.
Corbin E. Congleton, 3191 N.C. 30, Stokes, single-family house with attached garage, $197,800.
Harr Brew Properties Inc., 4584 N.C. 43 South, Greenville, mini-storage, $956,000.
Harr Brew Properties Inc., 4584 N.C. 43 South, Greenville, mini-storage, $324,000.
State of North Carolina, 512 Water St., Grifton, miscellaneous, no estimate.