The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Sept. 16-22:
Grady F. Smith to Dogwood State Bank $3,400,000
Ryan Matthew Kanniard, Ashley M. Anderson to State Employees’ Credit Union $126,800
Samuel Alexander Merchant to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC $164,000
Whitney E. Saunders Jr., Virginia S. Saunders to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $132,000
Lindsay N. Davis, Kenneth W. Davis to Wells Fargo Bank NA $114,000
Aseem Sood, Aditi Patel to Truist Bank $108,750
Catherine Moye Green to State Employees’ Credit Union $330,000
Hathaway Estates LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $275,000
Pitt County ABC Board to Southern Bank and Trust Company $1,400,000
Tommy G. Malin, Cathy S. Malin to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $246,000
Revanth Reddy Bandaru to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $255,000
James Eugene Kendall Jr., Gretchen Kendall to State Employees’ Credit Union $124,000
Tony D. Bullock, Stacie L. Bullock to Wells Fargo Bank NA $160,225
Charlie York, Linda York to Sun West Mortgage Company Inc. $354,363
Thomas E. Banks Jr. to Wells Fargo Bank NA $200,000
Gary Allen Nowell Jr., Amanda Nowell to State Employees’ Credit Union $296,900
Ernest Alonza Gorham to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $410,000
Robert E. Rogister, Ann Rogister (a/k/a Gwendal Ann Rogister) to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $110,300
Adam Blake Chatelain, Jessica Lynn Chatelain to Lower LLC (d/b/a Homeside Financial) $339,000
Edgar Thigpen Barrow to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $304,890
Peg Properties LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $2,925,000
Signet Monique McCallister to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $706,467
Jeff Bowman, Chanel Bowman to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $134,700
Kimberly Miller to State Employees’ Credit Union $119,500
Robert E. Harrington to Truist Bank $155,000
Amy Seymour Dudley to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $319,014
Porter Building Co. LLC to First Bank $316,800
Porter Building Co. LLC to First Bank $309,600
Darrick Mullins, Glynis Mullins to State Employees’ Credit Union $107,000
Sherrie Elizabeth Milton to Truist Bank $218,250
Benjamin L. Dixon, Faustina H. Dixon to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $792,000
David Appel, Emleigh Hughes to State Employees’ Credit Union $197,000
Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina Inc. to Goodwill Community Foundation Inc. $60,000,000
Joseph Tyree, Rosie C. Tyree to Village Capital & Investment LLC $332,458
Mary Elizabeth Leach, Mark Allen Brown Jr. to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $204,250
Shannon Carmon to United Bank $225,834
Leslie C. Carico (a/k/a Craig Carico), Kathy Carico to Union Home Mortgage Corp. $139,800
Taylor Burford to Movement Mortgage LLC $189,050
Cheryl K. Lark to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $158,000
Perry Llewellyn Friend Jr., Stacia Lynn Friend to Alcova Mortgage LLC $627,000
Kristy Kennedy to State Employees’ Credit Union $150,750
James J. Roach, Teresa M. Roach to Magnolia Bank Inc. $219,106
Michael Scheetz, Leslie Scheetz to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $235,350
Jonathan C. Curry to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $155,072
Anna-Alicea Harris, Andrew Harris to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $256,318
Elizabeth Dixon Martin, William Lowe Martin to Movement Mortgage LLC $252,700
Derwin M. Bell Jr., Stephanie N. Bell to Alcova Mortgage LLC $203,741
Kimberly Denise Burton to Cornerstone Home Lending Inc. $208,159
Tommy Ray Sheppard Jr., Rayenell Sheppard to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $168,916
Rhoshanda Shackleford Artis, James Artis Jr. to loandepot.com LLC $175,500
Donald E. Lassiter, Ethel Lassiter to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $105,250
Daryl L. Taylor, Terrenda Conley Taylor to State Employees’ Credit Union $235,000
Kimberly Ann O’Brien to Truist Bank $105,500
Jeffrey Boone, Vivian Boone to United Trust Bank $244,800
April Lanet Dorcent, Jacques Presley Dorcent to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $168,000
Elizabeth A. Braud to Alcova Mortgage LLC $295,100
Sonny Murphy, Loveit Murphy to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $223,650
Alan Maciel Jimenez Morales to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $237,650
Dalton R. Dawes, Joyce L. Dawes to State Employees’ Credit Union $364,500
Christopher Lynn Edmonds, Rebecca Leigh Edmonds to Wells Fargo Bank NA $129,500
Bobby B. Dunn, Wanda Jo Dunn to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $381,600
Chanda R. Champagnie-Rowe, Roland O. Rowe to Local Government Federal Credit Union $297,000
Paula Tyson to Local Government Federal Credit Union $195,000
Shirley L. Bulock to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC $171,000
Rebecca Brock, Taylor Bass-Brock to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $240,000
Caroline Taylor Mumford to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $171,830
Alexandria M. Cooley to Wells Fargo Bank NA $127,700
Sitawa R. Kimuna (trustee) to Wells Fargo Bank NA $148,600