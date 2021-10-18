The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Sept. 16-22:

Grady F. Smith to Dogwood State Bank $3,400,000

Ryan Matthew Kanniard, Ashley M. Anderson to State Employees’ Credit Union $126,800

Samuel Alexander Merchant to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC $164,000

Whitney E. Saunders Jr., Virginia S. Saunders to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $132,000

Lindsay N. Davis, Kenneth W. Davis to Wells Fargo Bank NA $114,000

Aseem Sood, Aditi Patel to Truist Bank $108,750

Catherine Moye Green to State Employees’ Credit Union $330,000

Hathaway Estates LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $275,000

Pitt County ABC Board to Southern Bank and Trust Company $1,400,000

Tommy G. Malin, Cathy S. Malin to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $246,000

Revanth Reddy Bandaru to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $255,000

James Eugene Kendall Jr., Gretchen Kendall to State Employees’ Credit Union $124,000

Tony D. Bullock, Stacie L. Bullock to Wells Fargo Bank NA $160,225

Charlie York, Linda York to Sun West Mortgage Company Inc. $354,363

Thomas E. Banks Jr. to Wells Fargo Bank NA $200,000

Gary Allen Nowell Jr., Amanda Nowell to State Employees’ Credit Union $296,900

Ernest Alonza Gorham to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $410,000

Robert E. Rogister, Ann Rogister (a/k/a Gwendal Ann Rogister) to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $110,300

Adam Blake Chatelain, Jessica Lynn Chatelain to Lower LLC (d/b/a Homeside Financial) $339,000

Edgar Thigpen Barrow to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $304,890

Peg Properties LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $2,925,000

Signet Monique McCallister to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $706,467

Jeff Bowman, Chanel Bowman to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $134,700

Kimberly Miller to State Employees’ Credit Union $119,500

Robert E. Harrington to Truist Bank $155,000

Amy Seymour Dudley to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $319,014

Porter Building Co. LLC to First Bank $316,800

Porter Building Co. LLC to First Bank $309,600

Darrick Mullins, Glynis Mullins to State Employees’ Credit Union $107,000

Sherrie Elizabeth Milton to Truist Bank $218,250

Benjamin L. Dixon, Faustina H. Dixon to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $792,000

David Appel, Emleigh Hughes to State Employees’ Credit Union $197,000

Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina Inc. to Goodwill Community Foundation Inc. $60,000,000

Joseph Tyree, Rosie C. Tyree to Village Capital & Investment LLC $332,458


Mary Elizabeth Leach, Mark Allen Brown Jr. to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $204,250

Shannon Carmon to United Bank $225,834

Leslie C. Carico (a/k/a Craig Carico), Kathy Carico to Union Home Mortgage Corp. $139,800

Taylor Burford to Movement Mortgage LLC $189,050

Cheryl K. Lark to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $158,000

Perry Llewellyn Friend Jr., Stacia Lynn Friend to Alcova Mortgage LLC $627,000

Kristy Kennedy to State Employees’ Credit Union $150,750

James J. Roach, Teresa M. Roach to Magnolia Bank Inc. $219,106

Michael Scheetz, Leslie Scheetz to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $235,350

Jonathan C. Curry to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $155,072

Anna-Alicea Harris, Andrew Harris to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $256,318

Elizabeth Dixon Martin, William Lowe Martin to Movement Mortgage LLC $252,700

Derwin M. Bell Jr., Stephanie N. Bell to Alcova Mortgage LLC $203,741

Kimberly Denise Burton to Cornerstone Home Lending Inc. $208,159

Tommy Ray Sheppard Jr., Rayenell Sheppard to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $168,916

Rhoshanda Shackleford Artis, James Artis Jr. to loandepot.com LLC $175,500

Donald E. Lassiter, Ethel Lassiter to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $105,250

Daryl L. Taylor, Terrenda Conley Taylor to State Employees’ Credit Union $235,000

Kimberly Ann O’Brien to Truist Bank $105,500

Jeffrey Boone, Vivian Boone to United Trust Bank $244,800

April Lanet Dorcent, Jacques Presley Dorcent to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $168,000

Elizabeth A. Braud to Alcova Mortgage LLC $295,100

Sonny Murphy, Loveit Murphy to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $223,650

Alan Maciel Jimenez Morales to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $237,650

Dalton R. Dawes, Joyce L. Dawes to State Employees’ Credit Union $364,500

Christopher Lynn Edmonds, Rebecca Leigh Edmonds to Wells Fargo Bank NA $129,500

Bobby B. Dunn, Wanda Jo Dunn to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $381,600

Chanda R. Champagnie-Rowe, Roland O. Rowe to Local Government Federal Credit Union $297,000

Paula Tyson to Local Government Federal Credit Union $195,000

Shirley L. Bulock to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC $171,000

Rebecca Brock, Taylor Bass-Brock to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $240,000

Caroline Taylor Mumford to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $171,830

Alexandria M. Cooley to Wells Fargo Bank NA $127,700

Sitawa R. Kimuna (trustee) to Wells Fargo Bank NA $148,600