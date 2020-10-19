GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Oct. 5-9:
P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 601 Staton Road 5-6, commercial alterations, $100,000.
Kendale Design/Build General Contractors LLC, 2400 N. Memorial Drive, commercial alterations, $3,300,000.
GBA Builders LLC, 5900 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial alterations, $25,207,694.
All Home Repairs, 100 Kristin Drive C1, commercial multi-family alterations, $17,000.
No contractor/owner listed, 211 Field St., residential additions, $3,000.
Carolina Home Exteriors, 323 Oxford Road, residential alterations, $29,900.
Port Bath Builders II LLC, 1409 Paramore Drive, residential alterations, $10,000.
Cherry Construction Company, 712 Vassar Road, residential single-family, $700,000.
Cherry Construction Company, 4200 Dunhagan Road, residential single-family, $360,000.
Roberson Builders LLC, 3407 Brayden Court, residential single-family, $270,000.
GRE Construction LLC, 624 Megan Drive, residential single-family, $231,750.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 360 Sequoia Drive, residential single-family, $239,400.
No contractor/owner listed, 3628 Flora Drive, Winterville, residential storage additions, $5,760.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Oct. 5-9:
Baywood Courts LLC, 471 Baywood Drive, new roof, $9,788.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Sept. 30-Oct. 6:
Daniel C. Vandiford, 6016 Gay Road, Farmville, pool, $9,600.
Rodney E. Gray, 2903 Clemmons School Road, Stokes, cell tower co-location, $148,000.
Krystal D. Bunch, 4689 Ayden Golf Club Road, Ayden, Lot 1, residential alteration, $72,000.
Lisa Pontbriand, 4243 Norris Store Road, Ayden, Lot 1, residential barn, no estimate.
Lisa Pontbriand, 4243 Norris Store Road, Ayden, residential barn, no estimate.
Joel Romero Lopez, 5629 Hartsfield Drive, Ayden, residential porch, no estimate.
Cox Farms Properties LLC, 4657 Pleasant Plain Road, Ayden, single-family house, $122,640.
Mark E. Brewington, 1425 Pineridge Drive, Greenville, residential porch, $20,480.
Ronald Scott Johnson, 1802 Ivy Road, Winterville, residential storage building, no estimate.