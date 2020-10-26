GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Oct. 12-16:
- Hightower Communications, 1046 S.W. Greenville Blvd., commercial alterations, $15,000.
- Hightower Communications, 1908 Old Fire Tower Road B, commercial alterations, $15,000.
- Empire Corporation of Tennessee Inc., 600 Glen Dale Drive 13 A-F, multi-family alterations, $269,278.50.
- Wainright Properties, 2919 Cedar Creek Road 4, multi-family alterations, $32,450.
- Coltrain Construction and Remodeling Inc., 1720 Forest Hill Drive, residential additions, $32,000.
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2141 Moxie Lane, residential single-family, $285,150.
- Spain Builders LLP, 1533 Penncross Drive, residential single-family, $175,875.
- Spain Builders LLP, 3901 Pensacola Drive, residential single-family, $133,275.
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 628 Moonstone Court, residential single-family, $154,425.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Oct. 12-16:
- Caviness & Cates of Greenville, 3011 Dearing Court, single-family dwelling, $244,000.
- Caviness & Cates of Greenville, 400 Holly Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, $256,000.
- Caviness & Cates of Greenville, 2722 Chalet Circle, single-family dwelling, $197,000.
- Caviness & Cates of Greenville, 2731 Brittia Lane, single-family dwelling, $284,000.
- Caviness & Cates of Greenville, 409 Holly Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, $244,000.
- Therese Marie Babcock, 553 Brookfield Drive, single-family addition, $15,000.
- Susan Emery Faucett, 462 Cooper St., single-family addition, $119,900.
- Fire Tower Investments LLC, 571 W. Firetower Road Ste. B, commercial alteration/renovation, $52,000.
- William C. Constable III, 2711 Brittia Lane, detached structure, $4,475.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Oct. 7-13:
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3052 Lucas Court, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage,
- Stacey J. Nanney, 4592 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, residential addition,
- Storage Unlimited of Greenville LLC, 4909 N.C. 33 East, Greenville, mini-storage,
- Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 931 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, Lot 1, detached residential accessory,