The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Aug. 16-20 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
B. Smith Services LLC, agent Brody Rogerson Smith, 2001 Rams Horn Road, Greenville.
Barrett’s Cleaning Company LLC, agent Shantiqua Cooper Barrett, 1017 Westover Drive Apt. B, Greenville.
Blackbeard’s Realty LLC, agent Jeffrey B. Tripp, 320 Bridge St., Washington.
Bloom Decay Clothing LLC, agent Hunter Blake Morris, 1920 Buxton Road, Greenville.
BoCo Counseling PLLC, agent Kate Whitfield, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107-1116, Greenville.
Carolina Restaurant Management LLC, agent Thomas J. Glennon, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 140, Greenville.
Chameeka N. Smith Leadership, Education and Consultant Services LLC, agent Chameeka Nichelle Smith, 2445 Mill St., Winterville.
Cozy Rentals LLC, agent Christopher George Skinner, 860 Burnette Road, Farmville.
DQS Transport LLC, agent Daquan Smith, 1300 B Angels End, Greenville.
East Carolina Cleaning Services LLC, agent Marzelis Lopez Bido, 3326 Landmark St. Apt. D2, Greenville.
ENC Protective Services LLC, agent Anthony Cornelius Lee, 1125 Sebring Drive, Winterville.
ENC Wellness LLC, agent Paul Kruchesky, 2119 Sir Norman Court, Greenville.
Farmville Apartments LLC, agent Daniela Covaci, 1904 Charles Blvd., Greenville.
Georgetowne Apartments LLC, agent Daniela Covaci, 1904 Charles Blvd., Greenville.
HBJ Logistics LLC, agent Herman Baker Jr., 3307 Dortches Court, Greenville.
IBX Heating & Cooling Inc., agent Joshuwa Carr-Wilson, 2820 Harvest Road, Grimesland.
JoynUS Network LLC, agent Kendra Lynnette Joyner, 3854 Countryaire Drive, Ayden.
Just Checking In Foundation Corps., nonprofit, agent Darlin Tillery, 108 Cherry Court Drive Apt. H, Greenville.
Keshera’s Perfect Touch LLC, agent Keshera Moore, 410 B Lake Road, Greenville.
L Black Photography LLC, agent Lamont Black, 1322 Pine Needle Place, Greenville.
Le’Styles Boutique LLC, agent Veleha S. King, 300 W. Second St. #963, Greenville.
Lil Raj LLC, agent Neeraj Mehra, 2204 Trottersridge Court, Greenville.
Madison Downing Public Affairs LLC, agent Madison Shook Downing, 316 Pinewood Road, Greenville.
Meraki Licole’s LLC, agent Twana Licole Harris, 2403 Jefferson Drive, Greenville.
MNT2B Trucking LLC, agent Lateshia Denesha Brown, 110 S. First St., Tarboro.
North Carolina K-9 Academy Inc., agent Amy Alston Wells, 498 Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Only Up From Here Balloons LLC, agent Gerenda Williams, 1961 W. Wilson St., Tarboro.
Peacox Enterprises LLC, agent William E. Peacox Jr., 405 Knoll Circle, Greenville.
Pinewood Mobile Estates LLC, agent Jared L. White, 5561 Circle Lane, Grifton.
Pitt’s Superior Logistics LLC, agent Kendrick Pitt, 2522 Heath Lane, Tarboro.
Plumbs Up LLC, agent Tony M. Buck, 1111 Cedar Lane, Greenville.
Primauh Starr Beauty LLC, agent Najayah Washington, 3955 Sterling Pointe Drive, Winterville.
QB Transportation LLC, agent Monquency Lamonte Basemore, 708 E. Saint John St., Tarboro.
Rocket NC Management LLC, agent Peter Cheung, 4924 Old Tar Road, Winterville.
Smalls Landscaping and Home Improvement LLC, agent Demetrice Ann Smalls, 269 Blount St., Winterville.
TCW Land Holdings LLC, agent Chris Wooten, 5781 U.S. 64 Alternate West, Tarboro.
The Simpson’s Closet LLC, agent Omar Simpson, 314 Tamarack Drive, Ayden.
Total Care Expressions LLC, agent Tia Fields, 8925 River Road, Grifton.
WBK Enterprises LLC, agent Amy Alston Wells, 498 Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Yanes Flooring LLC, agent Escarlet Jamilette Nodarse, 207 Hardee Circle, Greenville.