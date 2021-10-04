The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Aug. 5-11. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Kathy Vann Quinerly to Lindsey Alexander Moore: Lot 6, Quinerly Acres North, Grifton Township $16
Louvenia H. Stancill (trustee) to Eddie Simpson Pettiway (a/k/a Eddie Simpson Pettaway), Lonnie Ray Pettaway, Thomas Lee Pettaway: parcel $8
Cedar Run Capital LLC to 711 Naples FL LLC: 1.41 acres, Bethel Township $2,780
Herman Bryant Jr., Evenly P. Bryant to Vickey Lee Cannon: Lot 4, Block J, Ange division quitclaim
Helen Smith Johnston (a/k/a Helen S. Johnston), Troy Ray McLawhorn to Stephanie Williams Hannam, Antony Clayton Hannam: Lot 69, Brookfield, Section 1, Winterville Township $580
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Stephen Myers Tomlin: Lot 104, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 4 $430
Lorie Savage, Ericka Nichole Dixon, Mandel Jackson, Elizabeth Carr Jackson, William Edward Teel Jr., Shanderei Teel, Adam Nobles, Prentiss Jill Gatlin, Lauraetta Teel Gatlin, Marvina Eggleston Gatlin (legal guardian) to Gustava Canseco Crespo: Lots 17 and 19 (portions), Block 7, Greenville Heights subdivision, Greenville $108
Judy I. Bryant to Honorable Home Solutions LLC: Unit 9, Building E, Spring Village Townhomes, Greenville Township $116
Alandas Wayne Ward to Alandas Wayne Ward, Annie Louise Ward: Lot 7, Block A, Hardee Acres subdivision, Grimesland Township
Jeffrey Grabowski to Jessica Haney: Lots 5 and 6, Tucker and Edwards subdivision, Simpson $30
Homes on the Ange Inc. to Porter Building Co. LLC: Lot 66, Savannah Place, Section 4, Phase 1, Winterville Township $90
Kenneth T. Lang, Diane Lang, Ann Lang Beddard (a/k/a Marjorie Ann Beddard), Jeffrey O. Beddard Sr. to Woodridge Timber Inc.: 150.53 acres, Farmville Township $266 (timber)
Lacey B. Freeman to Feng Li: Lot 11, Davencroft, Phase One, Winterville Township $712
William J. Kidd Jr., Kerri Myers Kidd to William Ivan Vance, Donna Sue Vance: 4.429 acres, Chicod Township quitclaim
HT Rentals LLC to Straightway Holiness Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Rosemary H. Daniels, Clifton J. Daniels: parcel, Ayden gift
Christian Peter Capizzi, Charlotte Waorrall (individually and as attorney-in-fact) to Dodd Rheinfrank, Katrina Rheinfrank: Lot 32, Harris Ridge subdivision, Phase 3, Swift Creek Township; 4.518 acres correction
Kimberly Jones-Tippett to Jason T. Jones: Lot 104, Unit 9, Building I, Vancroft Townhomes, Section 2, Winterville Township $166
David R. Rowe (a/k/a David R. Rowe Jr.), Kimberley Rowe to Kevin Leggett, Ashley Danielle Leggett: Lot 7, Savannah Place subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1 $800
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Anupkumar Patel: Lot 234, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 4 $460