In March 2020, the U.S. economy essentially shut down, as did most economies around the world.
Since that time the economy has come a long way back, but we still have a long way to go. Many parts of the global economy continue to struggle. Many businesses have largely returned to normal but are facing severe challenges ranging from chronic labor shortages to issues with the global supply chain mess. And for some business, especially in the hospitality industry, demand remains far below pre-pandemic levels.
How long these issues persist is anyone’s guess but will be largely dependent on how quickly COVID is brought under control.
However, the labor shortage appears likely to persist long after COVID is vanquished because many of those who dropped out of the workforce during the pandemic are unlikely to return.
Many chose early retirement, while others reprioritized their lives and decided to focus more on their personal lives and less on their careers.
Even those who may eventually return will seek to do so on their own terms, seeking positions with fewer demands on their time that allow for more flexibility.
The shutdown has given millions of workers the opportunity to reflect on their work/life balance and in many cases they recognized their careers had been consuming their lives and left little room for what they valued most — time spent with their families and loved ones.
Beyond the workforce, another post-pandemic uncertainty yet to be determined is the ultimate impact of the massive amounts of capital created by global central banks and the massive fiscal stimulus efforts instituted by world governments.
While it’s clear these efforts played a huge role in keeping the global economy afloat during the shutdown, the ultimate consequences of these actions are much less clear. This has very much been a grand global macroeconomic experiment, the likes of which we’ve never seen.
In normal times, monetary and fiscal policy stimulus efforts of this magnitude would have created massive currency devaluations and spikes in inflation.
Until now, however, the pandemic-induced economic slowdown has largely mitigated these effects. We have started seeing inflationary spikes in some areas recently, but the Federal Reserve’s official view is these are transitory issues related to the reopening and will resolve on their own over time.
Still, we’ve never seen anything like this before in history so not even the Fed knows if that assessment is correct.
A final macroeconomic conundrum is what happens as global central banks begin to taper their aggressive bond buying policies that have be used to facilitate record levels of deficit spending by global governments.
We know that funding record deficits by buying your own debt with currency you’ve created out of thin air is not sustainable. What we don’t know is what will happen to interest rates, inflation and GDP growth rates once these policies are rolled back.
So, while economic questions abound, most of the answers have yet to be determined.