The Pitt County Arts Council, in collaboration with the City of Greenville, East Carolina University’s School of Art and Design, and A Time for Science, has announced the participating artists for the 2020-21 Arts Incubator program.
This year’s five artists are Liz Steiner, BJ Smith, Jacinda Aytch, Ryan Harper and Rakia Jackson.
The focus of this incubator is to offer studio space for working artists and cultivate a learning environment to acquire business skills. It is hoped that these skills will help the artists to eventually start their own arts-based business, preferably in the Uptown Greenville District.
Three of the artists — Steiner, Smith and Aytch — are returning for another year. Harper and Jackson joining the incubator for the first time.
Steiner is a metalsmith and bookmaker who received her MFA in metal design from East Carolina University. Smith is an artist and graphic designer who received his BSBA in marketing from ECU. Aytch is a graphic designer and illustrator who received her BFA from Barton College in Wilson. Harper is a portrait photographer who studied photography at Pitt Community College and ECU. Jackson is a painter and illustrator who received her BFA from ECU.
The goal of the Art Lab is to foster creativity and innovation by giving studio space, community arts opportunities, and business resources to regional artists. The artists will be in the incubator program for one to three years, and there is an application process to be considered one of the artists.
The Art Lab is an Arts Incubator and Gallery are open to the public. Hours of operations are noon to 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 4-8 p.m. on Saturday. The Art Lab is located at 729 Dickinson Avenue in Greenville. For more information, go to https://www.theartlabnc.com/ or email artlab@pittcountyarts.org or call 551-6947.