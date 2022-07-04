MHAworks is making changes to leadership as founder Michael Hining retires and the firm promotes four senior staff members to partners.
Hining founded MHAworks in 1988 with the goal of establishing the firm as a dedicated design partner in North Carolina. According to a news release, he saw a need to provide clients with a personal approach to design and created a process that delivers a tailored project to clients.
Hining’s mission is the driving force behind the firm’s growth and is echoed throughout the company’s leadership.
As the company approaches its 35th anniversary of providing architectural and interior design services throughout the state from Asheville, Durham, and Greenville, it welcomes four new leaders to move the firm forward.
The new partners — Amanda King, Jared Martinson, Amy Spruill, and Matthew Johnson — each have dedicated more than a decade of service to MHAworks and have directly contributed to defining and advancing the firm’s values.
“Each new partner is a strong leader who encapsulates our company’s dedication to providing innovative design solutions and superior client service,” Brian Maxwell, MHAworks president, said. “Their presence has proven instrumental to our company’s success.”
“This is bittersweet with Michael’s retirement but with the addition of these new partners, we are well positioned for continued growth,” George Hining, firm partner, said. “We have built a strong reputation throughout North Carolina over the last 35 years, and I am confident that this team will solidify the foundation for continued positive growth for decades to come.”
The expansion of MHAworks’ leadership serves as a renewed commitment to the firm’s staff, clients, and projects as they look to the future, the release stated. MHAworks employs more than 40 professionals across the state and specializes in the design of mixed-use and multifamily, health care, life science, research and development, state and municipal government, and higher education projects.
Castillo to chair Judicial Interpreters and Translators
The Board of the National Association of Judicial Interpreters and Translators (NAJIT) unanimously elected local businessman Javier Castillo Jr., as its new chairman.
Representing members in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia, NAJIT is a nonprofit professional association serving interpreters and translatorswho work between English and all major non-English spoken languages as well as American Sign Language (ASL).
“I am honored to serve as chairman,” Castillo said. “Since I began working as an interpreter and translator over 20 years ago, NAJIT has played a major role in my professional life. It is truly a privilege to work for an organization that does so much for professional translators and interpreters.”
Castillo previously served as a director for the organization. He is currently spearheading an initiative to translate Miranda Warnings and make them available to law enforcement agencies, legal professionals and non-English speaking communities nationwide.
“Javier is very driven and dedicated to the professionals NAJIT represents and he brings a wealth of experience from the practitioner side through his credentials and resume,” said Rob Cruz, association management executive for NAJIT.
Castillo is president and founder of Castillo Language Services, Greenville’s only brick and mortar language interpretation business. He is a federal and state certified court interpreter, a CCHI certified health care Interpreter and a popular teacher of online and in-person training workshops for interpreters and translators worldwide. His clients include corporations, law firms, federal and state courts, hospitals, international agencies, independent medical practices, the highest levels of national government, the U.S. military and more.
Janis Palma, NAJIT’s past chair, is confident Javier’s impact on the organization will be and extremely positive one.
“I believe Javier has the experience from his work with state, national and international organizations that will most certainly inform his work as chair of the NAJIT Board,” Palma said. “Most importantly however, in my opinion, is his character and that intangible quality few people have to get along with everyone. I am confident he will represent NAJIT with great dignity and much success.”
In addition to NAJIT, Castillo has successfully led other translator and interpreter organizations. He currently serves as president of the Carolina Association of Translators and Interpreters (CATI) and is head of the United States chapter of the International Association of Professional Translators and Interpreters (IAPTI).
“Javier’s wealth of experience from the practitioner side, his credentials and his business acumen should provide the foundation for him to be an excellent Chair of the Board,” Cruz said.
The National Association Of Judicial Interpreters and Translators promotes the highest professional standards in interpreting and translation. NAJIT is committed to ensuring due process, equal protection and equal access to the administration of justice for non-English or limited English proficient individuals. Its 1,026 members include judiciary interpreters and translators, as well as conference, community and medical interpreters.
Thomas Shrader gets certified floodplain manager title
Thomas Shrader, planner III was recently awarded the title of certified floodplain manager by the NC Association of Floodplain Managers. This certification is available only to those individuals who meet certain job experience requirements and pass an exam.
Shrader has been instrumental in compiling information for Pitt County’s recent Community Rating System reaccreditation, handles the lease program for the buyout properties and serves as Pitt County’s floodplain manager, among other duties.