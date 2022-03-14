Motion Industries, Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts has announced the promotion of Jon Tart to vice president of the company’s Southeast Group, effective March 1.
Tart was promoted from his position of Baltimore Division vice president.
Starting with Motion in 1996 as a customer service representative, he transitioned to the corporate training program in 1997, then moved to a sales territory in 1998.
Since then, Tart has served as branch manager of two branches, division sales manager, area vice president of corporate accounts for the Northeast and the Southeast, and Baltimore division manager.
Tart will report to Kevin Storer, executive vice president, branch operations.
“Jon’s impressive background and his ability to leverage his vast experience and competitive nature will ensure success in the years ahead,” Storer said. “I look forward to seeing him successfully lead the Southeast Group to new heights.”
A graduate of East Carolina University, Tart holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and an MBA.
Farm Bureau insurance honors local agent
Phillip Irvin, Pitt County agent for North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co., was named among the Top 75 Agents for 2021 by Allen Houck, executive vice president and general manager.
Irvin was selected for this honor based on his outstanding sales and service record for multilines of insurance during 2021. The company has more than 840 agents across the state.
This announcement was made at the company’s annual sales conference at the Sheraton Hotel Four Seasons/Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro Feb. 27-28.
Pitt County Government announces retirements
Two employees recently retired from Pitt County Government.
Carolyn Baker Brunton retired after four years and nine months of service. At the time of her retirement, Brunton was a patient relations representative V at Public Health.
Junius W. Stancil retired after 23 years and three months of service. At the time of his retirement, Stancil was a master deputy at the sheriff’s office.