Angel Hudson, Grifton’s longtime town clerk, retired from her full-time position at the end of July.
Hudson, who worked for the town for 30 years and spent the last 16 as town clerk, was honored at a retirement reception on July 28 at the Grifton Town Hall.
“My career has lasted a long time, and I’ve met a lot of people in this position,” Hudson said.
She said she is ready to enjoy her home and garden, and experience living in Grifton as an everyday resident.
Billy Ray Jackson, who has been Grifton’s mayor for 16 years, said he encouraged Hudson to move from assistant town clerk into the town clerk position when it first became vacant.
“I’ve never regretted that for a single day,” he said. “She’s been such a loyal employee and very effective in her post.”
GUC employees achieve milestones, certification
The following Greenville Utilities employees recently celebrated milestone service anniversaries:
Cherlyn Barrett, gas engineering assistant II, 30 years.
Shannon Oakley, customer contact representative II, 25 years.
The following Greenville Utilities Water Treatment Plant employees recently obtained certifications from the N.C. Water Treatment Facility Operators Certification Board.
Chris Earls, lead operator, received his C-Distribution Certification.
Wade Corbitt, instrumentation controls and maintenance crew leader, received his B-Surface certification.
Brandon Burleson, distribution water quality technician I, received his C-Well certification, as well as passing his Right-of-Way Pesticide exam from the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
To obtain these certifications, employees attend weeklong schools where they studied and were tested on a variety of topics including pumps, instrumentation, bacteriology, iron and manganese removal, corrosion control, lab procedures, disinfection and more.
Alliance staff members attended conference
As in-person events begin to resume, two team members from the Greenville-ENC Alliance attended the Southern Economic Development Council’s 75th Anniversary Celebration & Annual Conference in Tampa, Florida.
Brad Hufford, vice president of business development, and Maria Satira, director of marketing and communications, attended to network with professionals and site selection consultants, while participating in various sessions on strengthening economic development efforts.
This year’s conference theme, “Resilience,” set the stage for presenters to showcase their ideas to help re-build communities and grow the economy.
The conference also announced the 2021 Communication Awards Competition. As part of this, the Greenville ENC Alliance website won a “Certificate of Excellent” for the economic development organization.
Teacher recognized for supporting student literacy
Throughout the month of August, Macy’s is offered customers nationwide the opportunity to round-up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar or donate online at macys.com to benefit Reading Is Fundamental — the nation’s preeminent nonprofit organization for children’s literacy — and help provide books and additional reading resources to children across the country.
In celebration of the campaign, Macy’s and RIF honored Pitt County’s Linda Bullock, a third-grade teacher at Ayden Elementary, in a virtual event with the Macy’s Educator Appreciation Award.
The award recognizes stand-out educators from across the country who have shown excellence in supporting their student’s literacy and learning, and have demonstrated meaningful impact implementing RIF programmatic efforts through Macy’s past funding.
Bullock was chosen based on her ambition of reading to her students daily. Her passion for reading is shown when she takes on personalities of storybook characters like The Trunchbull from “Matilda” or a flea sick with a cold from “The Flea’s Sneeze.” Her classroom is filled with fun lighting, comfortable reading spots, plants and even tents. When her classroom library was accidentally recycled last summer, she received a donation from RIF and Macy’s of new, high-quality books to help rebuild her collection.
In addition to the Educator Appreciation Award, Bullock will received a $50 Macy’s gift card and an in-store styling session with Macy’s personal stylist, customized school supplies, a new book collection for the school’s library and 125 literacy kits (tote bag, three books, three bookplates and a bookmark) provided and assembled by local Macy’s colleagues.
The kits will be distributed to Ayden Elementary kindergarten through third-grade students.
“I am so proud of and excited for Mrs. Bullock who took on the challenge of being a virtual teacher all school year,” said Amy Hilliard, principal at Ayden Elementary. “Mrs. Bullock was able to develop creative lessons to engage learners and ensure growth in student literacy skills. This award from Macy’s and Reading Is Fundamental will allow her to access additional resources to continue to engage her students.”
Macy’s 18-year partnership with RIF has resulted in a total contribution of more than $43 million toward children’s literacy and the distribution of more than 14 million books, and 10,000 supplemental literacy resources and tools. To learn more, visit macys.com/macysgives.