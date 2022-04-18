Beaufort County has announced that Brad Hufford has been named the new economic development director. This position was recently vacated after the retirement of Martyn Johnson.
The economic development director is responsible for promoting the business and economic development interests of the county and working with clients to establish, relocate or expand their businesses.
Hufford holds a bachelor of arts in history and political science and a master’s in public administration degree with an economic development concentration, both from East Carolina University. He also is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute.
Hufford is a member of the NC Economic Development Association, the Southern Economic Development Council, and the International Economic Developers Council. He has spent his entire professional career working in economic development in eastern North Carolina, starting as a program associate for the Foundation of Renewal for Eastern North Carolina. He has also worked as the 21st century communities program eastern coordinator for the NC Department of Commerce, the community and economic development planner for the Town of Ayden, and the associate director of business retention and expansion for the Pitt County Development Commission. He also has served as the vice president of the Carolina Gateway Partnership and, most recently, as the vice president of business development for the Greenville-ENC Alliance.
“We are very pleased to have Brad join the County in the role of economic development director. He is extremely knowledgeable of the many aspects encompassing the economic development field and his broad base of education and experience here in eastern North Carolina will serve him well,” said Brian Alligood, county manager.
Hufford will starts his new job on May 16.
CopyPro adds Tyler Dunn to staff
CopyPro, Inc. has announced the addition of Tyler Dunn as an account manager to its sales team.
Prior to joining CopyPro, Dunn was employed with Simply Natural Creamery & Farm in Ayden. With three years of customer service and sales experience, he will be responsible for managing and servicing client accounts in North Carolina’s northeast counties.
“We are delighted to welcome Tyler to our team,” said Barry Knowles, sales manager. “His previous sales and customer service experience make him an asset to our sales force. We look forward to his success at CopyPro.”
Dunn is a native of Pitt County, growing up in Ayden where he lives with his wife and three children. Outside of work he enjoys cooking and spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and playing with his children.
CopyPro Inc. has been providing the technology and expertise needed to help businesses run smoothly and efficiently since 1971.
UScellular names Dawson Winterville store manager
UScellular has promoted Krista Dawson to store manager for the company’s Winterville location at 4225 Winterville Parkway. In this role, Dawson is responsible for leading her team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Dawson has six years of wireless experience.
“At UScellular we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Jeremy Taylor, UScellular director of sales in eastern North Carolina. “I am excited for Krista to lead our Winterville store, and I’m confident that her leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”
Prior to this role, Dawson was a sales manager at the company’s Rocky Mount location. She lives in Greenville.
L. Mitchell Jones III named ‘Premier Advisor’
Wells Fargo Advisors has, from 2010-22, recognized L. Mitchell Jones III, managing director-investment officer, as a member of the firm’s Premier Advisor program. The distinction is held by a select group within Wells Fargo advisers, as measured by completion of educational components, business production based on either of the past two years, and professionalism. Additional criteria, including length of service, may also be used to determine recipients.
Jones lives in Greenville with his wife, Mandi, and their three children. He serves on the Vidant Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees and the Vidant Medical Center Foundation as Capital Campaign co-chair.
Jones is the chairman of the Investment Advisory Board for the Community Foundation of NC East Inc., and is a member of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.
Pitt County government announces retirements
Pitt County Government has announced the retirement of several staff members.
Amy Jo B. Hattem retired after 33 years and four months of service. At the time of her retirement Hattem was the human services deputy director at Public Health.
William R. Jones retired after 13 years and five months of service. At the time of his retirement Jones was a master deputy at the sheriff’s office.
Francine E. Winstead retired after 19 years and nine months of Pitt County Service. At the time of her retirement Winstead was a special property analyst at tax administration.
County employees receive service awards
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners recognized County Employees for their years of service on April 4. Certificates and recognition pins were given to employees who reached five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35 years of service with the county. Service awards are given quarterly during regular meetings of the board.
Five years
- Kenneth R. Brann, engineering
- Andrew Douglas Davis, sheriff’s office
- Ivie Dontae Dixon, sheriff’s office
- Deaundra L. Francis, social services
- Carla Sue Hanson, emergency management
- Larita Lynn Johnson, farmer’s market
- Taylor Michelle Mercer, detention center
- Porshia Cherie Mizzelle, public health
- Bobby Jay Morris, emergency management
- Dolores Yolanda Newburg, social services
- Chandler Thomas Sutton, emergency management
- Jannon Nelson VanHonk, social services
- Rhonda M. Waters, social services
10 years
- Ralph Emerson McLawhorn, sheriff’s office
15 years
- John P. Cayton, management information systems (GIS)
- Melinda Cox, detention center
- Lynn C. Faircloth, public health
- Rose P. Newton, emergency management
- Michael T. Trongone, detention center
20 years
- Bryon L. Allen, detention center
- William J. Croley, sheriff’s office
- Brenda E. Dancy, social services
- Karen R. Davis-Jones, social services
- Jonas N. Hill IV, planning
- Bathsheba Smith, detention center
- Rhonda L. Topping, sheriff’s pffice
25 years
- Bonnie R. Lesko-Roberts, public health
- Lachauncey K. Staton, sheriff’s office
30 years
- Limuel Capehart Jr., detention center
Hayworth promoted at Carolina Capital Advisors
Creighton Hayworth was promoted to managing partner of Carolina Capital Advisors, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC.
He will join existing managing partners Steve Felton and Jon Colston in the overall management of the practice and continue his current role as a financial adviser.
“I am honored and excited to take on new leadership responsibilities with Carolina Capital Advisors,” Hayworth said.
A native of Rocky Mount, Hayworth graduated magna cum laude from UNC-Wilmington in 2013 with a degree in business administration. He has been with Ameriprise Financial since 2018.
Carolina Capital Advisors provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients.