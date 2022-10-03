Rogers named to Carnegie roundtable
East Carolina University Chancellor Philip Rogers is among 18 national higher education leaders and experts selected as a member of the Carnegie Classifications Institutional Roundtable.
Members of the technical review panel will provide expert input for the next incarnation of the Carnegie Classifications of Institutions of Higher Education, which will include a new classification system based on how institutions support students’ social and economic mobility.
The group of college and university presidents, who represent a diverse range of institutions, will commence their work in November, a news release from ECU said. They will examine the incentive structures underlying classification systems and how the current iteration of the Basic Classification has impacted decision-making on campuses.
They also will explore how a new social and economic mobility classification might be formulated to better capture the range of diverse missions in higher education and support constructive use of the Carnegie classifications to better promote institutional learning and advance economic mobility, the release said.
The panel will examine the methodology and data that will form the foundation of new versions of the classifications to ensure they best reflect the public purpose, mission, focus and impact of higher education.
Work will be ongoing over the next 12 to 18 months in preparation for the release of the new classifications in 2024.
“Higher education continues to adapt and evolve, and I look forward to exchanging ideas with leaders and experts from across the country to reimagine the future of the Carnegie Classifications,” Rogers said.
First published in 1973, the Carnegie classifications are the nation’s leading framework for clustering diverse U.S. higher education institutions in like terms so that their work and impact can be understood in relation to each other.
ACE and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching announced earlier this year that they are collaborating on a new version of the Carnegie classifications. Most notably, this next release will include a new social and economic mobility classification, which will reflect an institution’s commitment to and success in achieving those goals while effectively serving a diverse, inclusive student populace, with a framework of the new classification expected to be unveiled in late 2023.
Dzeko joins The East Group
Meredith Dzeko has joined The East Group marketing team as marketing coordinator, the Greenville-based engineering and architecture firm announced. Dzeko will help the growing 55-person firm strengthen its presence with existing clients and foster relationships with new clients within their health care, industrial and land planning and infrastructure sectors.
Keith House, The East Group president, said the “firm’s focus in these three sectors is in response to the needs of the communities we serve. Our marketing is focused on growing the firm and retaining top talent so that we can continue to serve these complex and developing market sectors. Meredith is an exciting addition to our team.”
Dzeko has more than eight years of development and urban marketing experience in the Greenville area. She has focused on developing, implementing and managing comprehensive marketing campaigns by integrating content creation, public relations, social media, events, and more. She has a proven track record of managing online and offline campaigns from creation to high-impact completion.
“Meredith’s knowledge of our region, her highly organized and collaborative approach, extensive communication and branding experience have been an asset to our team since day one,” Myriah Shewchuk, director of marketing for The East Group, said. “Our increased marketing focus is centered on giving voice and visibility to the great work and great people that make up our East Group family and the clients we serve.”
Some of Dzeko’s key responsibilities include translating the company’s business objectives into marketing strategies that drive revenue and overall brand management. Additionally, she will monitor the latest marketing trends, develop innovative marketing strategies for the company and its clients and identify and track key metrics.
Dzeko is a 2016 East Carolina University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in communication and a concentration in public relations. She is a member of the Society of Marketing Professional Services, Triangle Chapter.
Established in 1975, The East Group is based in downtown Greenville with a second office in Raleigh. The firm offers civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; landscape architecture; architecture; interior design; and surveying.
It delivers projects from schematic design through construction documentation, bidding and negotiations, construction administration, construction observation, and closeout.
Maddox, Jones mark five years at CopyPro
Hillary Maddox recently celebrated her five-year anniversary with CopyPro Inc. She is currently an account manager working out of the Greenville corporate office.
Maddox joined the CopyPro sales team in 2017 and is responsible for managing client accounts in Beaufort, Lenoir and Greene counties. Maddox said she prides herself on her customer-centered approach and works hard to ensure she provides all her accounts with the best possible experience.
“We’re happy to congratulate Hillary on her fifth anniversary at CopyPro,” said Jason Jones, COO. “Her sales experience and client dedication make her a tremendous asset to the CopyPro team. Hillary’s commitment to customer satisfaction and retention is just one of the reasons she has been successful during her time here. We are happy to have her.”
A graduate of East Carolina University, Hillary holds a degree in communications. She currently resides in Greenville, with her husband and child. During her free time, Maddox enjoys spending time with her family, horseback riding and fishing.
Brittany Jones also celebrated her five-year anniversary with CopyPro. She is an executive sales administrator working out of the Greenville corporate office.
Brittany joined CopyPro in July 2017 and has been supporting the sales department for her entire five-year tenure. As an executive sales administrator, she assists the company’s sales managers and sales team.
“We’re happy to congratulate Brittany on her fifth anniversary at CopyPro,” said Debra Dennis, vice president of support services. “Her commitment and dedication to the company and our sales force is a tremendous asset. We are lucky to have her.”
Brittany is from Greenville and holds a degree in business administration with a concentration in management. She and her husband, Cameron, have two sons. When she’s not in the office, Brittany enjoys spending time at the beach, adventuring with her family, and decorating and painting.
Pitt County government worker retirements
Pitt County recently announced the retirement of two longtime employees.
- Mary D. Carmon retired after 14 years and 7 months of service. She was a transit driver for the Pitt Area Transit System.
- Sudie B. Furlough retired after 13 years and 10 months service. She was an income maintenance supervisor II at Social Services.
Local attorney will host continuing education law update
Attorney Les Robinson of The Robinson Law Firm in Greenville is collaborating with other state law firms to host a continuing education law update.
Titled, North Carolina Criminal Law A Compendium of Need-to-Know Topics, Robinson, will speak on state and federal firearms law — what attorney’s need to know — and conceal carry permit violations and appeals. He will also give an update on state gun laws.
Presented by the Center for Legal Education and Advocacy, the course will be offered on Oct. 14-15 at the Embassy Suites on the Wilmington riverfront. Attorneys interested in attending may e-mail tarheelseminars@gmail.com for more information.