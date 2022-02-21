Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit Greenville, NC) recently earned his Certified Destination Management Executive (CDME) credential from Destinations International.
The credential is the tourism industry’s highest educational achievement. The program prepares senior executives who want to advance their careers to blend theory with experience and application of knowledge to help industry leaders thrive in a constantly changing environment.
The program focus is on vision, leadership, productivity and implementing business strategies. Following the program destination organization leaders should be able to approach challenges from a multi-disciplinary perspective, according to a news release.
“I am thankful to have been able to participate in and graduate from Destination International’s CDME program,” Schmidt said. “I look forward to leveraging the many relationships I formed and applying the data and strategies learned throughout the program to continue to move Greenville-Pitt County forward as a competitive tourism destination.”
The CDME program requires four two-day core courses with written papers, two one-and-a-half day elective courses and a final exam.
During the program, Schmidt took courses on destination leadership, strategic issues in destination management, destination advocacy and community relations, economic development and the role of destination marketing organizations.
His capstone papers included “The Evolving Role of Destination Marketing Organizations” and “Tying the Importance of Travel & Tourism with Economic Development.”
Schmidt is a 27 year veteran of the tourism and hospitality industry with a mix of hotel, destination marketing and academic background, serving as the president and CEO of Visit Greenville, NC since 2014.
Prior to that, he was a sales manager for 21 years, as well a professor in East Carolina University’s School of Hospitality for 15 years. He also is currently serving as the president of the North Carolina Travel Industry Association.
Ricciarelli earns Seller Representative Specialist designation
Janet Carson Ricciarelli recently earned the Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) designation recognized by the National Association of Realtors.
It is the premier credential in seller representation designed to elevate professional standards and enhance personal performance.
SRS is a global community of Realtors who use their ideas and expertise to professionally and ethically represent sellers.
The two-day Seller Representative Specialist Designation course provides a comprehensive foundation of skill development, training and resources to help real estate professionals represent the interests of sellers in today’s marketplace. Additionally, another one-day elective is required in order to earn this designation.
Ricciarelli is a broker/Realtor with Aldridge and Southerland Realtors in Greenville, which has served the real estate needs of Greenville and the surrounding Pitt County area since 1975.