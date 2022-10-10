Silvernail recognized for contributions to public health

Pitt County Health Director John L. Silvernail has been awarded the 2022 Ron H. Levine Public Health Award at the annual North Carolina Public Health Leader’s Conference, the county announced this week. Dr. Silvernail was recognized at the conference on May 19 in Raleigh for his hard work and dedication through the COVID-19 pandemic.


