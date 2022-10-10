Silvernail recognized for contributions to public health
Pitt County Health Director John L. Silvernail has been awarded the 2022 Ron H. Levine Public Health Award at the annual North Carolina Public Health Leader’s Conference, the county announced this week. Dr. Silvernail was recognized at the conference on May 19 in Raleigh for his hard work and dedication through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ron Levine Legacy Award is named for former North Carolina State Health Director, Dr. Ron Levine, a county news release said. Since 2004, 28 individuals have been similarly honored for their distinguished efforts to improve our public health system, expand the scope or capacity of public health services or build new and lasting partnerships.
“Our public health directors served as the backbone of the COVID-19 response and they continue to be the frontline defenders for the health and wellbeing of everyone in their communities,” said Beth Lovette, deputy director and section chief, Local Community Support, North Carolina Division of Public Health. “They are all so deserving of this award, and their dedication and commitment to their residents is an example for us all.”
“Dr. Silvernail is deserving of the Levine Award because of his tremendous leadership during the COVID pandemic. But as Dr. Silvernail points out, the Levine Award is also a recognition of the awesome response of the entire team of the Pitt County Health Department to the challenges of COVID,” Dr. Herb Garrison, chairman of the Pitt County Board of Health.
Silvernail was born and raised in rural, upstate New York. In August 2012, he moved to Greenville to join the faculty of the Brody School of Medicine. From 2012 to 2019, Silvernail served as an associate clinical professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and as the medical director of Occupational Health for VIDANT Health.
Silvernail became the Public Health Director for Pitt County on July 1, 2019, and continues to serve in that capacity. Silvernail is also a longtime firefighter, fire officer and fire instructor. On Sept. 11, 2001, he responded to the collapse of the World Trade Center as the chief medical officer of the New York State Urban Search and Rescue Team.
Dibble promoted
Kylene Dibble of Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County has been named director of chapter services for the national office of Parents for Public Schools.
Dibble has served as executive director for the local Parents for Public Schools for seven years.
Desha Lane, president of the local chapter’s board of directors, said Dibble’s commitment, values and work ethic were key to the organization’s success.
“While we are sad to see her move on from our local chapter, we are thrilled that she will remain connected to us as she supports Parents for Public School chapters across the country,” Lane said.
No replacement for Dibble has been named. For more information, visit ppspittcounty.org or call 758-1604, Ext. 201.
Jones promoted
Sierra Jones has been promoted to vice president of destination marketing and development with the Greenville-Pitt County Conventions & Visitors Bureau as part of an expansion of it marketing department, the agency announced.
Formerly director of communications and marketing, Jones will take on an expanded role and oversee a communications and marketing assistant, a new position that is now open.
“Our plans to expand our marketing department had to be put on hold due to the pandemic, but as travel has ramped back up and our destination rebounds, we are in a position thanks to our organization’s leadership to be able to hire an additional team member and really focus on and expand our marketing efforts,” Jones said.
“I am excited for the future of our organization and destination, and thankful for the opportunity to broaden my role to strengthen our tourism development efforts, and relationships with our tourism partners and community stakeholders as we work together to grow and promote Greenville-Pitt County.”
Jones has been with Visit Greenville, NC for 10 years and full-time since 2014. She will be focusing on new projects and aspects of destination marketing, tourism development and partnerships to help grow and promote Greenville-Pitt County.
The new assistant position will be responsible for assisting in the planning, development, deployment, and analysis of Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau leisure, meetings, and sports marketing and communications. The full position description and application details can be found at visitgreenvillenc.com/about-us/jobs/.
“We are excited to begin the process of hiring a new full-time Communications & Marketing Assistant to join our team,” stated Andrew Schmidt, President & CEO of Visit Greenville, NC. “An additional staff member will allow our CVB to increase its messaging and reach within the leisure, convention, media, and sports markets making us more competitive with other destinations.”