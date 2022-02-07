Leza Wainwright has retired as chief executive officer with Trillium Health Resources.
Along with seven years as Trillium CEO, she served for five years with legacy agency East Carolina Behavioral Health. Prior to that, she worked for the State of North Carolina for 32 years in the departments of health and human services and commerce, and in the office of the governor. She ended her state career at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services as director.
Joy Futrell, currently Trillium Health Resources chief operating officer, was selected by Trillium’s governing board to serve as the next CEO.
Throughout her tenure at Trillium, Wainwright oversaw crucial transitions and key projects, according to a news release. She served as CEO at East Carolina Behavioral Health when it became the second state agency to successfully implement a Medicaid waiver for behavioral health and intellectual and other developmental disabilities.
Upon the consolidation of ECBH and CoastalCare, the two legacy organizations that formed Trillium in 2015, she was named CEO of the new entity. That same year, Trillium’s reinvestment plan saw the creation of 31 inclusive playgrounds, giving children of all abilities the chance to have fun together.
Since 2017, Trillium has added four additional counties to its catchment area, making a total population of over 1.5 million residents and more than 13,000 square miles. Under Wainwright’s guidance, Trillium also was awarded one of six contracts to operate as a tailored plan as part of Medicaid transformation in North Carolina.
“Serving the people of eastern North Carolina with Trillium has been a labor of love,” Wainwright said. “Working with a team of very talented people, we have sought to increase access to behavioral health and I/DD services, to reduce the stigma associated with receiving services, and to improve the health of everyone in the communities we serve.
“We have crafted innovative solutions to the unique challenges that people in our communities experience,” she said. “I know that under Joy Futrell’s leadership, Trillium will continue its commitment to the people and the region we serve.”
Futrell’s new role as CEO will follow more than 31 years with Trillium and ECBH. As chief operating officer and executive vice president of business operations, she has extensive knowledge of the managed care organization and also experience in eastern North Carolina where she was born, raised and continues to live.
Prior to her role as COO, she served as Trillium’s chief financial officer. During her time at Trillium, her teams have received clean financial audits and managed and implemented business plans for budgetary increases. Her staff also contributed to a large-scale project to develop its own internal business system for accepting claims and tracking provider payments, and implemented a cloud-based system for more efficient management of all human resource functions across Trillium.
In the past year, Futrell hired Trillium’s first diversity, equity and inclusion director and modified practices in human resources to bring in a more culturally diverse application pool for open positions.
Company honors associate for 20 years of safety
Averitt Express recently honored associate Richard Pitts of Farmville for 20 years of safety.
Averitt has developed a culture of safety by measuring both vehicle and driver performance through a series of indicators. It also strives to have the safest trucks on the road, aiming for continual improvement through training programs and awareness campaigns.
Averitt’s Eastern NC facility is located at 1839 Progress Road in Greenville. Serving shippers for over 50 years, Averitt is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions with an international reach to 100 countries.
UScellular names Dawkins Greenville sales manager
UScellular has appointed Seth Dawkins as sales manager for the company’s Greenville location at 207 S.E. Greenville Blvd.
In this role, Dawkins is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Dawkins brings more than three years of wireless experience to his new role.
“At U.S. Cellular we hold ourselves to a high standard to ensure that we provide our customers an excellent wireless experience,” said Jeremy Taylor, UScellular director of sales in eastern North Carolina. “Seth’s commitment to that standard and to this community makes him the perfect leader for our Greenville store.”
Prior to this role, Dawkins was a sales manager at the company’s Rocky Mount location. He lives in Greenville.
Pitt County announces staff retirements
Pitt County Government announced the retirement of several staff members of Feb. 1. Those retiring are:
Carolyn Y. Garris retired after 29 years and 7 months. At the time of her retirement, Garris was an administrative assistant I at Pitt Soil and Water.
Debra C. Greene retired after 15 years and 2 months. At the time of her retirement, Greene was a social worker III at social services.
Larry V. Head retired after 28 years and 4 months. At the time of his retirement, Head was a lieutenant at the sheriff’s office.
Courtney W. Silverthorne retired after 16 years and 7 months. At the time of her retirement, Silverthorne was an environmental health program specialist at public health.
CopyPro employees celebrate anniversaries
Two CopyPro employees are celebrating anniversaries with the company.
Betty Gordon recently celebrated her 20-year anniversary. She works in dispatch and customer support in the company’s Greenville corporate office.
Gordon, who started with CopyPro in 2001, has spent her entire tenure in customer support. She is responsible for supporting external customers, as well as the sales and service departments.
“Betty’s commitment to the company and her knowledge of our operations makes her a tremendous asset to CopyPro. We are honored to congratulate her on 20 years of service and look forward to many more,” said Jason Jones, COO.
Originally from Fayetteville, Betty lives in Greenville and enjoys the beach, traveling and spending time with family and friends outside of work.
Annalee Neuhoff recently celebrated her five-year anniversary with CopyPro. She is an account manager covering the Pitt County territory from the company’s Greenville corporate office.
Neuhoff has been an account manager her entire tenure with CopyPro. She has been taking care of customers and developing new relationships in the community since 2016, and she looks forward to continuing to build the CopyPro brand in her home town.
“We congratulate Annalee on her years of service,” said Jones. “Her commitment to the company and her knowledge of our products and services make her a tremendous asset to CopyPro.
“We look forward to Annalee’s future accomplishments,” Jones said.
Annalee attends East Carolina University and plans to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in communication and a minor in psychology later this year. She is from Greenville. Outside of work and school, she enjoys spending time with her husband, son and dog, Tipsy.