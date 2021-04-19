Kean appointed interim dean of College of Fine Arts
Linda Kean, professor of communication, has been appointed interim dean of East Carolina University’s College of Fine Arts and Communication. Kean’s appointment has been approved by the UNC Board of Governors; she will serve as acting dean beginning June 1 and will become interim dean effective July 1.
Kean is a longtime Pirate who has stepped up to lead within the college throughout her career, including serving as director of the School of Communication since 2009 and as acting director for two years prior. She led the development of the master of arts in communication with an emphasis in health communication and has been widely recognized for her teaching, including as recipient of the Office of Global Affairs’ 2019 International Teaching Award.
A steadfast proponent of global studies, she has helped promote international experiences for both students and faculty throughout the School of Communication. Her passion for sharing a global perspective on communication dates to an undergraduate semester abroad at the Universidad de Sevilla. She plans to continue that commitment to global studies, as well as the college’s work to address issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion.
“I’m very excited about this role and I’m honored to have been given the opportunity to lead,” Kean said. “This college has outstanding faculty, staff and administrators, and I am looking forward to helping extend the vision of the college and its schools.”
Kean joined ECU’s faculty as an assistant professor in 1998, became an associate professor in 2004, and earned the rank of professor in 2013. She received her bachelor of science in broadcast journalism from the University of Illinois-Urbana and her master’s and doctoral degrees in communication arts from the University of Wisconsin.
“Dr. Kean brings with her a wide range of leadership experiences as well as a deep dedication to serve,” said Grant Hayes, interim provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs. “I have complete confidence in Dr. Kean as a leader and I look forward to working with her.”
Kean will succeed Chris Buddo, who has served as the college’s dean since 2012. Buddo, a double bassist, said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve as dean and that he looks forward to returning to teaching in the School of Music.
“She brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding to the dean’s position,” Buddo said of Kean. “Her longtime leadership in the college means that she has had the opportunity to learn about all of our schools, and she knows our faculty. I believe the experience she brings will make for an extremely smooth transition. Furthermore, Dr. Kean has always been a leader with an energetic and creative vision. I am excited for her to bring that vision to the college level.”
Jones named FSA’s District 6 Employee of the Year
Jennie Jones, farm loan program technician, in Pitt County, was named the recipient of the USDA Farm Service Agency District 6 Employee of the Year award.
Farm Service Agency’s District 6 includes Martin, Washington, Tyrrell, Dare, Hyde, Beaufort, Pitt, Wilson, Greene, Craven, Pamlico, Carteret, Wayne, Edgecombe and Nash counties.
The purpose of this award is to recognize employees who have provided extraordinary customer service within the agency and demonstrated an extra effort to serve customers.
As the recipient of this award Jones will receive a crystal keepsake, a $100 gift card and a District 6 Employee of the Year Certificate.
Jones has worked for the Farm Service Agency for 35 years. She has built strong relationships with farmers, their families and co-workers in other counties.
Debbie Houston, FSA district director, said Jones is deserving of this recognition. Her hard work, dedication, and willingness to always go the extra mile have not gone unnoticed, especially during the pandemic, Houston said.
Jones works with farmers and landowners in Pitt County and surrounding areas. Along with maintaining farm records of landowners and producers, she also assists farmers and landowners with USDA/FSA benefits.
She has been an asset for required farm chattel inspection visits needed for the Farm Loan Program and various spot checks on crops, Houston said.
She credits her first manager, County Executive Director G Carey Faulk, for having played a big role in her career. He introduced her to the Flue Cured Tobacco Program which provided her with one of her greatest opportunities with the Farm Service Agency.
Jones is the daughter of D.T. and Lila Jones of Greenville. She was born and raised on her family farm. Her farming background is strong as she worked on the farm from a young age. She is thankful for her upbringing especially as she can now see it relating to her lifelong career in agriculture.
Jones enjoys spending time with family and friends, especially her mother who lives close by. When time permits, the occasional DIY project and a trip to the beach makes her happy.
Farm Service Agency’s mission is equitably serving farmers, ranchers, and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective, efficient agricultural programs for all Americans.
Belhaven farmer earns corn yield award
Belhaven farmer Delbert Armstrong has earned a first-place state award in the 2020 National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) National Corn Yield Contest.
Armstrong is among the highest corn yield producers in the nation. He placed with DEKALB DKC63-57 brand corn yielding an outstanding 244 bushels per acre in the Strip-Till, Minimum-Till, Mulch-Till, Ridge-Till Non-Irrigated category.
“It’s amazing to see the hard work, time and innovation these farmers put into their operations to grow high-yielding corn,” said Kathleen McKittrick, DEKALB brand manager. “The DEKALB brand is proud to help farmers increase performance potential and reach their yield goals with exclusive genetics.”
The 56th NCGA contest continues to challenge farmers to achieve record-setting yields with improved management practices that can help farmers everywhere. It’s NCGA’s most popular program with this year’s event producing 7,869 entries.
Ormond named to list of top wealth advisers
For the third consecutive year, Herb L. Ormond III, a branch manager and registered principal affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services, member FINRA/SIPC, was among the advisers named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisers
The list, which recognizes advisers from national, regional and independent firms, was released online on Feb. 11.
The Forbes ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data.
Those advisers who are considered have a minimum of seven years’ experience and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients.
Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings.
Ormond, whose office is located at 1001 Conference Drive, Suite A in Greenville, manages more than $315 million in client assets and specializes in assisting clients with wealth accumulation, asset management and retirement planning/living.