New Extension intern to serve community
The N.C. Cooperative Extension announced that Katie Winslow is completing an extension internship this summer with the Pitt County Center.
A summer intern works with extension personnel to deliver hands-on educational programs. Job shadowing and mentoring help interns learn about the mission and work of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension.
“Extension makes a positive difference in the community every day. We provide educational programs that connect communities with research-based information. Our internship program is another way we help prepare students for challenging and rewarding careers in food, agriculture, natural resources, and family and consumer sciences” said Richard Bonanno, associate dean of the NC State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and director of NC State Extension.
Winslow said, “I’m most excited about the opportunity to work throughout the demonstration gardens of the Pitt County Arboretum. I love gardening and plants and the Arboretum combines education and enjoyment perfectly with a sense of community that can’t be beat.
“I’m also excited for the opportunity to get the know the community,” she said. “Any chance to meet farmers, growers and other clients who are learning and benefiting from extension as much as I am.”
Winslow is a sophomore at N.C. State University majoring in history and plant biology, and is a native of Hamilton. The Pitt County Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension is excited to have her on board for the summer.
McKnight is named president of CarneyCo.
Skip Carney, founder of CarneyCo, a marketing communications agency, recently announced that Jessica Carney McKnight has been named president of the 41-year-old company.
“Jessica was literally born into this business,” Carney said. “As soon as she could walk and talk, I put her in newspaper ads, radio and TV commercials and videos. She was and is a natural.”
After earning a degree in advertising from UNC-Chapel Hill, McKnight went to work for the top marketing firms in Greensboro and Winston-Salem. In 2018, she joined her father’s agency and opened CarneyCo West in the Triad.
“I’m excited to see what opportunities and challenges come as I step into the role of president,” McKnight said. “I know that with my dad’s guidance and our great team, we’ll continue growing and providing bold ideas and innovative solutions for our clients.”
“Jessica really hit the ground running, and I’m excited to see her already bringing her experience and new perspectives to the company,” Carney said. “I’m so glad to be able to step back and know the company and our clients are in good hands.”
CopyPro adds Leslie Sutton to sales team
CopyPro Inc. has added Leslie Sutton as an account manager on their sales team.
Prior to joining CopyPro, Sutton worked at Insight Global and Transportation Impact. She is a graduate of East Carolina University and with a dual-major in health services management, health information management and a minor in business.
“We are excited to welcome Leslie to our team. Her customer service experience will be a great asset to our sales force and we look forward to her success at CopyPro,” said Jason Jones.
Sutton is a native of Washington, N.C., and she lives in Kinston. She is married and enjoys spending time outdoors with her husband and children.
Her territory includes Beaufort, Greene and Lenoir counties, and she will work out of the Greenville office.
CopyPro Inc. has been providing the technology and expertise needed to help businesses run smoothly and efficiently since 1971.
Keller Williams Realty hires new agents
Keller Williams Points East Realty has added several new agents to its staff.
Talia Jernigan is a native of Fuquay-Varnia. She has lived in the area for 13 years.
She is married with three children. In her spare time, she enjoys music, entertaining and spending time with friends.
Jernigan has a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and a minor in music.
Christopher Kornegay was born and raised in Mount Olive. He has lived in the area for 15 years.
When not working, his interests include home design, landscaping, graphic design and fine art.
Kornegay has an associate’s degree in advertising and graphic design. He has been in real estate for seven months.
Richard T. Hicks is a native of Oxford who has lived in this area for 20 years.
He is married.
Lindsey Pearson was born and raised in Grand Rapids, Mich. She has lived in the area for four years.
She is married with one daughter.
In her spare time, Pearson is interested in furniture restoration and bicycling.
She has a degree in phlebotomy.
Pearson is new to real estate.
Teyonna Nixon is a native of Plymouth and has lived in the area for three years.
She is single with one daughter.
When not working, she enjoys traveling, cooking and spending time with her family.
Nixon has a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
She has been in real estate for less than a year.
First Carolina Bank names Torris as managing director
First Carolina Bank has announced the appointment of David Torris to the newly created role of managing director — Market Development.
Torris joins at a time of significant growth in the bank and brings an extensive background in commercial banking, financial services management and customer relationship development.
He has served in similar capacities at other North/South Carolina and Georgia-based banks and has spent most of his career leading regional banking franchises in South Carolina.
He will be responsible for client and overall business development activities with an emphasis on commercial businesses, professionals and business owners.