Parrott Academy history teacher recognized
Parrott Academy history teacher Laura Thompson was recently recognized by the College Board for her work as an AP U.S. History exam reader in June.
Thompson, who has served as an AP Reader for seven previous years, said the 2020 experience was especially demanding.
“AP readers across the nation worked 100 percent online to score over 470,000 exam essays,” she said. “This was so different from meeting in groups to grade in person. I especially missed the nightly professional development sessions that are normally part of the AP scoring experience.”
Thompson graded 1,000 student essays over an eight-day span.
Thompson teaches both AP U.S. History and AP World History at Parrott.
Third Street names Bob Wynn as executive director
The Board of Directors of Third Street Education Center has announced the appointment of Bob Wynn as executive director.
Wynn joins Third Street following 23 years in vocation ministry, most recently as a student pastor for 10 years and campus pastor for three years at Covenant Church in Winterville.
He brings a wide array of ministry and program planning experience together with deep experience as a coach, mentor and teacher.
“We could not be more pleased that Bob will be leading TSEC,” said Rich Rizzuti, chairman of the board. “Bob’s ministry experience, passion, and leadership are a natural fit to the mission of Third Street Education Center.
The entire TSEC community is excited Bob will be leading our next phase of growth as we work together to broaden and deepen the impact of Third Street in transforming lives and our community,” Rizzuti said.
Wynn’s appointment followed a national search. As executive director, he will be responsible for leading all facets of the ministry, including the Academy, Workforce Development, and Community Impact initiatives.
Wynn said he was excited to continue and extend the impact of TSEC, stating “Since its inception in 2012, I have been blessed to witness the maturation of Third Street from a God-inspired idea into a thriving boy’s school and workforce development engine, impacting the lives of the next generation of leaders in our region.
Cypress Landing has new general manager
Cypress Landing Golf Club has announced the hiring of Brad Poplyk as its new general manager. Poplyk arrives from Bayonet at Puppy Creek Golf Course outside of Fayetteville, where he served as the head professional for over two years, and Legacy Golf Links near Pinehurst for the prior 14 years.
Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Poplyk served as a medic in the U.S. Army and spent 15 years in the chemical research industry.
He moved to Pinehurst in search for a new career path and has found success ever since. “I fell in love with the Cypress Landing community during a visit three years ago and jumped at the opportunity when it became available,” Poplyk said.
Pitt County announces staff retirements
Pitt County Government has announced the retirement of three staff members.
Samuel M. Hardison retired after 13 years and 11 months of service. At the time of his retirement, Hardison was an assistant superintendent at Buildings and Grounds.
Eric W. Todd retired after 24 years and 3 months of service. At the time of his retirement Todd was a lieutenant at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Elaine M. Harrell retired after 6 years and 10 months of service. At the time of her retirement, Harrell was a clerk at Elections.
County employees recognized for service
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners recognized county employees for their years of service on Oct. 5.
Certificates and recognition pins were given to employees who reached five, 10, and 15 years of service.
Service awards are given quarterly during regular meetings of the board.
Receiving awards were:
FIVE YEARS
- Pamela D. Black, Register of Deeds
- Christopher L. Barnes, Legal
- Nicole R. Chapman, Public Health
- Timothy Corley, Engineering
- Tawanna K. Daniel, Social Services
- Cody W. Eastwood, Detention Center
- Beth R. Fitch, Register of Deeds
- Alisha N. Gregory, Social Services
- Antwon D. Holloway, Detention Center
- Kevin C. Krisher, Social Services
- Latrisha M. Lyons, Social Services
- Robert H. Peaden, Detention Center
- Carol L. Sherman, Public Health
- Keelyn L. Whitehurst, Detention Center
- Leigh A. Guth, Cooperative Extension
10 YEARS
- Brian W. Cox, Sheriff’s Office
- James G. Conger, Detention Center
- Jeston B. Gurkins, Detention Center
- Denaca D. Hines, Environmental Health
- David Q. Leggett, Detention Center
- Kenneth M. Ross, Sheriff’s Office
15 YEARS
- Loreen N. Brown, Detention Center
- Alan K. Edwards, Inspections
- Jason D. Godley, Sheriff’s Office
- Heidi Whitehurst Shelton, Public Health
- Courtney W. Silverthorne, Environmental Health
- Jimmy A. Sugg, Tax Administration
- Milton R. Tugwell, Tax Administration
- Harvey J. White Jr., Social Services
20 YEARS
- Douglas R. Dolenti, Sheriff’s Office
- Angella M. May, Social Services
- Deborah T. Owen, Social Services
25 YEARS
- Tracy C. Buck, Register of Deeds
- Shelton R. Davis, Sheriff’s Office
40 YEARS
- Florida D. Hardy, Human Resources
45 YEARS
- Cathy H. Dickens, Management Information Systems
Keller Williams Points East hires new agents
Keller Williams Points East realty has hired two new agents.
Lyana Pierce was born in Douglas, Ariz., and raised in North Carolina. She has lived in the area for 14 years.
She is married and she earned a bachelor’s degree in medical administration.
Pierce has been in the real estate business for four months.
Sarah Walston was born in Rockingham, N.C. and raised in easter North Carolina and northern Ohio.She has lived in the Pitt County area for the past 10 years.
Walston is married and has two children. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing and arts and crafts.
She has an associate’s of applied science degree in architectural technology from Nash Community College and a bachelor of science in elementary education from East Carolina University.
Walston has been in real estate for less than a year.