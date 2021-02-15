District names co-directors of equity in excellence
Pitt County Schools has announced that Lori Collins and Lauren Bowers have been named co-directors of equity in excellence and leadership for the district
Collins and Bowers have been serving in teacher leadership and support roles in the Department of Educational Excellence and Leadership since 2017. Both transitioned to their new roles in early January.
Collins has been an educator in Pitt County Schools since 2013. She graduated from N.C. State University with degrees in Biochemistry and Chemistry. Through the NC Teach program, Collins became a middle school science teacher. In 2009, she obtained a master of school administration at East Carolina University where she is pursuing a doctoral degree.
“My hope is that as a co-director of equity in excellence and leadership, my work will allow us to walk into a new dawn of diversity, equity, and inclusion for all who are a part of Pitt County Schools,” Collin said. “The creation of this new position offers both me and everyone within Pitt County Schools the opportunity to be brave and to be a light.”
Bowers has been an educator in Pitt County Schools since 2006. As a North Carolina Teaching fellow, she graduated from East Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree. She went on to pursue a master of school administration from ECU as a principal fellow and served as an assistant principal at Lakeforest Elementary School until 2017.
“I have seen the teachers in this district do amazing things,” Bowers said, “and their dedication to students is incomparable. Knowing this, I am excited and hopeful about what the possibilities this continued commitment to equity mean for Pitt County Schools. I look forward to continuing to work with educators across the district to create the best schools for all students and staff.”
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said, “Both Ms. Collins and Ms. Bowers have individually demonstrated their leadership ability over the years. Through Federal Teacher Incentive grant funding, the most recent training they have received has included extensive work in educational diversity, equity and inclusion, which complements the important work we’ve already been doing in the district. Ms. Collins and Ms. Bowers are well-suited and perfectly molded to formally lead and continue the equity work here within Pitt County Schools.”
Local attorney receives recognition
Paul Jenkins, family law attorney at The Graham, Nuckolls, Conner Law Firm, PLLC, has been selected as a Legal Elite by Business North Carolina as well as a 2021 North Carolina Rising Star by Super Lawyers.
“These two honors demonstrate both Paul’s excellence in the practice of law and, more importantly, his dedication to consistently providing the best service to his clients,” a news release on the awards stated.
“Decisions about marriage, children and finances are tough. I am thankful to be given the opportunity to work with individuals who trust us during some of the most difficult times in their lives,” Jenkins said, “especially to do this alongside our great family law team here at The Graham, Nuckolls, Conner Law Firm”
Active members of the North Carolina State Bar are invited to nominate their peers for consideration to the Legal Elite class list, which is curated annually by Business North Carolina. This year, fewer than 4% of active attorneys received this honor.
For an attorney to qualify for the Rising Stars list, they must be 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less. Lawyers in each state are invited to nominate an attorney deserving of this honor. Once nominated, selected candidates are taken through a rigorous research process to determine whether they meet the desired criteria, with less than 2.5% of attorneys within North Carolina being selected as Rising Stars.
Translators group re-elects Castillo as president
Javier Castillo Jr. has been re-elected president of the Carolina Association of Translators and Interpreters (CATI) for a second term.
A regional division of the American Translators Association, CATI’s membership consists of working translators and interpreters in both North and South Carolina. Through workshops, training, ATA certification examinations and networking events, CATI’s purpose is to advance the translation and interpreting professions and foster the professional development of individual translators and interpreters.
“I am honored to serve as president for a second term,” Castillo said. “Since I began working as an interpreter and translator over 20 years ago, CATI has been a tremendous part of my professional life.”
Castillo has twice served on the chapter’s board of directors and worked to advance CATI’s core objectives, advocating for interpreters and translators in the Carolinas. Faced with numerous challenges brought about by COVID-19, specifically the major shift to moving activities online, Castillo has been instrumental in implementing new strategies for the betterment of the chapter.
“It’s amazing just to see the things that he applies to keep people engaged. Javier has completely stepped up through education to improve members’ proficiency with platforms like Zoom and Webex,” former CATI Vice President Veronica Diquez said.
A core objective for the chapter is advocating for professionals working in the educational and court systems in rural areas of South Carolina.
“The South Carolina membership is very low, and the translators aren’t being received very well by the court and school systems,” said Monica Rodriguez, current CATI vice president. “But Javier is running interpreting workshops and opening the lines of communication. He has a great vision and works very hard for the group.”
Over his decades-long career as an interpreter, Castillo has offered training workshops for court, medical, conference and community interpreters across the United States. He has provided in-house training for staff interpreters at hospitals, Administrative Offices of the Court and Departments of Social Services.
Castillo is also president and founder of Castillo Language Services, Greenville’s only brick and mortar language services interpretation business, and was unanimously elected to head the United States chapter of the International Association of Professional Translators and Interpreters in 2020.
“Javier has a mission of making every translator and interpreter better. I think he’s going to take CATI to a different level,” Diquez said. “He has our best interest at heart.”