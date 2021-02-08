Translators group re-elects Castillo as president
Javier Castillo Jr. has been re-elected president of the Carolina Association of Translators and Interpreters (CATI) for a second term.
A regional division of the American Translators Association, CATI’s membership consists of working translators and interpreters in both North and South Carolina. Through workshops, training, ATA certification examinations and networking events, CATI’s purpose is to advance the translation and interpreting professions and foster the professional development of individual translators and interpreters.
“I am honored to serve as president for a second term,” Castillo said. “Since I began working as an interpreter and translator over 20 years ago, CATI has been a tremendous part of my professional life.”
Castillo has twice served on the chapter’s board of directors and worked to advance CATI’s core objectives, advocating for interpreters and translators in the Carolinas. Faced with numerous challenges brought about by COVID-19, specifically the major shift to moving activities online, Castillo has been instrumental in implementing new strategies for the betterment of the chapter.
“It’s amazing just to see the things that he applies to keep people engaged. Javier has completely stepped up through education to improve members’ proficiency with platforms like Zoom and Webex,” former CATI Vice President Veronica Diquez said.
A core objective for the chapter is advocating for professionals working in the educational and court systems in rural areas of South Carolina.
“The South Carolina membership is very low, and the translators aren’t being received very well by the court and school systems,” said Monica Rodriguez, current CATI vice president. “But Javier is running interpreting workshops and opening the lines of communication. He has a great vision and works very hard for the group.”
Over his decades-long career as an interpreter, Castillo has offered training workshops for court, medical, conference and community interpreters across the United States. He has provided in-house training for staff interpreters at hospitals, Administrative Offices of the Court and Departments of Social Services.
Castillo is also president and founder of Castillo Language Services, Greenville’s only brick and mortar language services interpretation business, and was unanimously elected to head the United States chapter of the International Association of Professional Translators and Interpreters in 2020.
“Javier has a mission of making every translator and interpreter better. I think he’s going to take CATI to a different level,” Diquez said. “He has our best interest at heart.”
Randall wins leader award, named top consultant
Jon Randall, a certified master coach with Ameriprise Financial and Dynamic Directions in Greenville, was named the financial industry’s top consultant at a recent virtual leadership conference. He received the Most Outstanding Leader Award for his work helping financial advisoers across the country grow their practices during a challenging year. This is the second time Randall has received this award.
Randall has spent more than 20 years working in the financial industry and has served other financial advisers as a coach and consultant for more than 15 years. He coaches some of the largest financial adviser practices in the country, works with many financial firms, and is a published author of his latest book “Attract More Clients, Better Clients.”
In early 2019, Randall completed a master’s degree in psychology and coaching and he is working on a doctoral degree in performance psychology.
SILVERcare recognizes caregivers, years of service
SILVERcare has announced that Regina Smith and Elizabeth Rogers have been chosen as 2020 Caregivers of the Year.
Smith has been with SILVERcare since 2018 and has been a certified nursing assistant for 15 years. Rogers is a personal care assistant and has been with SILVERcare since 2016. Both have demonstrated their abilities to adapt to their clients’ individual needs to provide exceptional quality of care.
“When choosing caregiver of the year, we look at all aspects of the employee’s work performance,” said Ben Gardner, operations manager of SILVERcare. “Regina and Elizabeth have all the qualities we look for. We are fortunate to have these ladies as part of our staff.”
In addition several caregivers were recognized for their years of service:
- Julia Stewart — 15 years
- Marnell Farmer, Darleen Williams, Dawn Adams, Pat Barnette, Esther Bruce, Leroy Reeves, Muriel Davis
and
- Michele Phiilips — 5 years.
SILVERcare is a locally owned, licensed Home Care agency established in 1993 to provide in-home assistance to the elderly, including personal care, light housekeeping, transportation and post-hospitalization care.
Moye leads session at SACAC annual conference
Mitzi C. Moye, college adviser at Parrott Academy, has been tapped as a co-facilitator at this year’s Southern Association for College Admissions Counseling conference. Moye will lead a session for SACAC’s Rural and Small-Town Special Interest Group, which brings together professionals who support rural education to share knowledge of rural assets, challenges and issues with one another.
SACAC’s annual conference is heavily attended by high school college advisers and college admissions representatives who strive to work for students’ post-secondary success. It will be held virtually from April 19-21.
Moye is also serving as a SACAC reviewer for Horizon Scholarship applications, her second year working in that capacity.
“I’m pleased to work with SACAC and its members,” she said. “The organization provides opportunities to network with other professional advisers and work to improve the college admissions experience for all students.”
Conley counselor to lead state board of directors
The North Carolina School Counselor Association has announced the winners of this year’s Board of Directors election.
President-Elect (July 2021- June 2024): Zulena Staton — school counselor at D.H. Conley High School, Pitt County Schools
Treasurer (July 2021-June 2024): Alyssa Hardee — school counselor at Elmhurst Elementary School, Pitt County Schools
Regional Vice-Presidents (July 2021 — June 2023):
North Central Region 3: Nartarshia Sharpe — dean of students at Crossroad FLEX High School,Wake County Schools
Piedmont-Triad Region 5: Anna Whitley — school counselor at Forbush High School, Yadkin County Schools
Northwest Region 7: Connie Thompson — school counselor at Burke Virtual Academy, Burke County Schools
New terms begin on July 1.
The North Carolina School Counselor Association is a nonprofit, professional organization based in Raleigh. It promotes excellence in the profession of school counseling and the development of all students. Founded in 1960, NCSCA has representation in all eight regions of the state and a membership of more than 1,400 school counseling professionals.
Pitt County announces staff retirements
Pitt County government has announced the retirement of several staff members.
- Teresa M. Ball retired after 24 years and 4 months of service. At the time of her retirement, Ball was a veterans services manager at Veterans Services.
- Donnie R. Bullock retired after 18 years and 9 months of service. At the time of his retirement Bullock was a truck driver at Solid Waste & Recycling.
- Lorie A. Burroughs
retired after 28 years and 7 months of service. At the time of her retirement Burroughs was an operations manager at 911 Communications.
- Cathy H. Dickens retired after 45 years and 6 months of service. At the time of her retirement Dickens was an IT service request coordinator at Management Information Systems.
- Marie F. Farrar retired after 14 years and 6 months of service. At the time of her retirement Farrar was a social worker II at Social Services.
- Sarah L. Newton
retired after 22 years and 7 months of service. At the time of her retirement Newton was a social worker investigative/assessment and treatment at Social Services.