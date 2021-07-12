CopyPro hires two new employees
CopyPro Inc. has added Kim Payton to its delivery team out of the Greenville Corporate office.
Payton will assist service technicians with the delivery and installation of equipment.
Prior to joining CopyPro, Payton worked with Super Shred.
“We are delighted to welcome Kim to the CopyPro family. He will be an asset to our delivery team,” said Ron McClintock, director of aftermarket services.
A native of New Haven, Connecticut, Payton lives in Greenville.
CopyPro also added Kelsey Parker as a contracts and logistics assistant in the Greenville office.
She will assist with processing and scheduling deliveries and returns, as well as maintaining updated customer profiles. Prior to joining CopyPro, she was employed with Time Financing Services.
“We are delighted to add Kelsey to the CopyPro team. She will be an asset to our delivery and maintenance department and we wish her great success,” said Debra Dennis, vice president of support services.
A native of Pitt County, Parker lives in Greenville. When she’s not working, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Aaron, and their two boys.
CopyPro has been providing the technology and expertise needed to help businesses run smoothly and efficiently since 1971.
Pitt County residents appointed to boards
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed a Winterville educator to the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges.
Shirley A. Carraway was appointed as a representative of Region 6. Carraway was the North Carolina liaison for the Southeast Comprehensive Center. She served as a superintendent for Orange County Schools and as an associate superintendent for curriculum and instruction for Pitt County Schools.
She recently served on the Pitt Community College Board of Trustees and serves on the NC Public School Forum.
Cooper also appointed Steve M. Lassiter of Greenville as a member at-large of the Pitt Community College Board of Trustees.
Lassiter is the assistant superintendent of curriculum and Instruction for Pitt County Schools. He is also an adjunct professor at East Carolina University and James Madison University.
Lassiter previously served Pitt County as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
Listecki receives lifetime sales award
The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives has awarded Jaquelin Listecki of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce with its Dana Ketterling Lifetime Sales Achievement Platinum award, given for 1,250 transactions or $750,000 in sales.
The award is presented in memory of Dana Ketterling, ACCE’s resource development officer, who was a gifted membership professional and champion of chambers of commerce and the communities they serve.
In addition, Listecki has been awarded third place in new sales and total dollar value of new sales in the under $500,000 dues category.
“Jackie continues to prove why she is one of the top membership sales directors in the country,” said Kate Teel, president of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce. “Jackie was able to reinforce the value of membership with our chamber during a time when many businesses were unsure of their future viability. Membership retention is the lifeblood of our organization and Jackie’s efforts played an integral role in our ability to continue our mission as the recognized leader for business success in Greenville-Pitt County.”
“Membership sales professionals are on the front lines of telling their chamber’s stories and showcasing the impact their organizations have on the communities they serve,” said ACCE President and CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “We celebrate the success of our industry’s top achievers, particularly given the challenges they faced through the pandemic.”
Atkinson Awarded Phi Kappa Phi Literacy Grant
Terry S. Atkinson of Greenville was recently awarded a 2021 Literacy Grant from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Atkinson is one of 12 recipients nationwide to receive the award.
The $2,500 grant will be used to support the Community Literacy Engagement: Imagination Library in a High Poverty NC County project.
Pitt County introduced Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in 2016 in support of early literacy. DPIL is a book distribution program that mails one free, age appropriate book per month to children from birth to 5 years old, bolstering literacy and language opportunities through at-home shared reading. The funds from this grant will support 104 of the original DPIL participants who will graduate this year.
Phi Kappa Phi’s Literacy Grant Program, established in 2003, is part of the society’s robust awards program, which award more than $1 million each year to outstanding students and members through study abroad grants, graduate fellowships, funding for post-baccalaureate development and member and chapter awards.
Drawing from a multidisciplinary society of students and scholars from large and small institutions, the grants help fund projects ranging from traditional reading initiatives to those fostering learning in cultural, digital, health, historical literacy and beyond.
UScellular names Guthrie sales manager
UScellular has named Patricia Gutherie as sales manager at the company’s retail location at 207 S.E Greenville Blvd.
In this role, she is responsible for leading her team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices and plans to best meet their wireless needs. Guthrie brings nearly a decade of telecommunications and wireless experience to her new role.
“At U.S. Cellular we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for UScellular in eastern North Carolina. “I am excited for Patricia to lead our Greenville store, and I’m confident that her leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”
Guthrie most recently held the position of assistant manager at the company’s Winterville store. She lives in Greenville with her son.