GUC employees celebrate milestones
The following Greenville Utilities employees recently celebrated milestone service anniversaries:
- John Sheppard, senior gas service worker, 30 years.
- Tracy Colville, water resources equipment operator IV, 25 years.
- Sharon Corey, customer records clerk in the Electric Department, 20 years.
- Chris Rouse, gas systems crew leader II, 20 years.
- Jason Cyphers, gas engineering coordinator, 20 years.
- Jeffrey Clemons, water resources pipe layer III, 20 years.
- David Garris, IT support specialist II, 20 years.
Pitt County government employee retires
Nellie M. King has retired from Pitt County government after 22 years and 9 months service. At the time of her retirement King was a processing assistant IV at social services.
Appointment made to historical commission
Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Historical Commission:
- David C. Dennard of Greenville as a professor of history. Dennard is an associate professor of history at East Carolina University. Dennard is also the chairman of the African American Advisory Committee for Tryon Palace in New Bern.
Murrell joins food bank as vice president
In support of its mission to nourish people, build solutions, and empower communities, the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina has named Mariah Murrell as its new vice president of equity, diversity and inclusion.
For nearly a decade, Murrell has been working to help businesses and institutions address challenges surrounding equity. She began her professional journey as a K-12 educator and noticed firsthand the inequities associated with various aspects of the nation’s educational systems. This led her to seek ways to challenge structures that marginalize members of underrepresented groups, the food bank said.
“We’re very excited to have Mariah join our leadership team,” said Peter Werbicki, president and CEO of the Food Bank. “We recognize our organization’s vital role in improving equity and diversity in the way we serve and how we partner with the community. The Food Bank is committed to combating racism, and we are grateful to have Mariah’s expertise to help guide us in this journey.”
Murrell has collaborated with dozens of organizations to help drive strategic initiatives related to equality and diversity and helped organizations discover ways to become more culturally competent, social justice-oriented, and inclusive for all stakeholders.