The East Group adds three to its team
The East Group engineering and architecture firm is growing with the hire of Tommy Groves, Hansen Murphy and Alex Flint.
The 49-person firm with offices in Greenville and Raleigh continues to demonstrate commitment to growth in their Industrial, Healthcare, and Land Planning & Infrastructure sectors.
Keith House, president of The East Group said, “The addition of these three strong professionals is a testament to the resiliency of our company, our clients, and our region. We are glad to strengthen the bench-depth we offer our clients and are very happy to have these talented professionals join The East Group family.”
Structural engineer Groves brings over 13 years of experience, beginning in Evansville, Indiana, and most recently in Raleigh.
His experience includes project management and design for heavy industry such as power, metals, automotive and nutritional, and most recently live entertainment and water resources.
Groves is a University of Southern Indiana alumnus with a bachelor of science in engineering and is licensed in five states. He sees projects from beginning to end including condition assessments, scope and budget development, technical design and construction administration.
Groves lives in Raleigh with his wife and two children. He will split time between the Raleigh and Greenville offices.
The East Group recruited Murphy back to North Carolina following 15 years in the field of mechanical engineering between Madison, Wisconsin, and Atlanta, Georgia. Murphy’s skill set includes project management, HVAC design, plumbing and mechanical piping (MEP), hydronics, high purity piping and equipment design.
He is a N.C. State University alumnus with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering and a licensed engineer in four states. Murphy has a reputation for finding successful solutions to challenging and unconventional projects.
Murphy is settling in Holly Springs with his wife and two sons. He will spend time in both the Raleigh and Greenville offices.
Civil engineering intern Flint is a N.C. State University alumnus with a bachelor of science in biological and agricultural engineering.
As a civil engineering intern, he brings experience in hydrological processes such as storm water runoff calculations, infiltration processes and pipe and basin sizing and capacities. Flint also has stormwater inspection and maintenance certification.
With an understanding of the stormwater challenges in eastern North Carolina, Flint approaches land planning and infrastructure projects with pragmatic and innovative solutions and navigates the permitting process to provide sound design solutions for clients, officials said.
Flint is a Tarboro native and is happy to be back in his hometown enjoying valuable time with his family. He will be working primarily in the Greenville office.
Skinner to lead Towne Financial Services
Brian K. Skinner has been promoted to president and chief executive officer of Towne Financial Services Group.
TFSG contains all the non-bank divisions and companies of the company including mortgage, insurance, realty and wealth management. Skinner served as chief banking officer of the company with the leaders of the many non-bank lines of business also reporting directly to him.
In his new role, Skinner will devote his full attention to these businesses, which are the fastest-growing segment of the company.
Skinner has been with Towne since 2007 and previously served as president of TowneBank for the Peninsula.
“Brian is one of the hardest working and most capable members of the Towne Family, and I am delighted he will be leading this important area of our Company,” said G. Robert Aston, Jr., company chairman.
Skinner will report directly to the CEO and continue to serve on the corporate management team.