Ricciarelli joins Aldridge & Southerland Realtors
Janet Carson Ricciarelli has joined Aldridge & Southerland Realtors, a local firm in business since 1975.
A native of Pitt County, Ricciarelli earned an undergraduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master of Business Administration degree from East Carolina University. Additionally, she is a member of the Coastal Plains Board of Realtors.
With strong ties to the community, Ricciarelli is actively involved at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church where she served as chairwoman of the Board of Trustees in 2020, and remains on the board this year.
She contributes to numerous local organizations including the ECU School of Business, UNC School of Education, ECU Pirate Club, My Sister’s Closet, My Sister’s Attic, Greenville Museum of Art, Friends of the Ronald McDonald House and Third Street School.
Ricciarelli and her husband, Paul, reside in Greenville.
Stroud joins Hackney Agency
Stuart Stroud recently joined the team at the John Hackney Agency of Rocky Mount.
Born and raised in Rocky Mount, Stroud graduated from Rocky Mount Academy in 2010 and went on to study business at Appalachian State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in risk management and insurance.
His industry-specific degree allowed him to quickly secure a position as the marketing representative with First Mutual Insurance Company in Smithfield.
After getting his feet wet in the industry, he accepted a position of account executive at an independent insurance agency in Telluride, Colorado. Working in a small, remote, destination ski town, he gained valuable experience servicing a variety of clients.
He would eventually return to the hills of western North Carolina to work in a similar position at a local agency in Hendersonville. One year later, he was presented with an opportunity to come back home and work for the John Hackney Agency.
While his passion for mountains and music remains constant, the value of being close to family and part of a community he knows and loves is unmatched. Stroud said he is excited to start a new chapter in a familiar book, with plenty of pages yet to be written.
Lee Ward named APG employee of the Month
Adams Publishing Group ENC Management has named Lee Ward its Employee of the Month.
According to a release from the company, Ward was honored for his hard work and dedication.
“Lee has been asked to do a lot of extra work to keep our facility clean and disinfected during the pandemic,” the release stated. “He has had to go above and beyond many, many times in the past few months. The management team knows the amount of effort that he has put into his job and we want him to be assured that his efforts are recognized.”
Keller Williams hires new agents
Keller Williams Realty Points East has hired several new agents.
Hunter Peyton is a native of Greenville and has lived in the area for 30 years.
Peyton is married and he and his wife are expecting their first child in April. When he is not working he enjoys hunting, fishing, golf and “anything ECU.”
He has a BSBA in management from East Carolina University.
Peyton is new to real estate.
Denequa Staton was born and raised in Bethel. She has lived in the area for 40 years.
Staton is married and has five children.
She is new to real estate.
Xavier Donte Daniels was born and raised in Greenville and has lived in the area for 45 years.
He is single and has two children.
When he is not working, Daniels enjoys working out and playing golf.
He has a BS/BA in business management.
Daniels is new to real estate.
Calil Blount was born and raised in Ayden and has lived in the area for 18 years.
Blount is single and spends his free time trading Forex and collecting shoes. He also volunteers, clocking in more than 1,000 hours of community service.
Blount is a pre-physical therapy major and Beta Club member.
He is in his first year as a real estate agent.
Emeral Lemear III was born in southern California and raised in California, Missouri and North Carolina.
He has lived in eastern North Carolina for 10 years, four of those in Greenville.
He is single, and in his spare time he enjoys volunteering abroad, travel, going to the beach and trading stocks.
Lemear is new to real estate.
Everett Mosley was born in Tarboro and raised in Robersonville. He has lived in the area for 40 years.
Mosley is married and in his free time he enjoys outdoor activities.
He has been in real estate for a year and a half.
Tish Cody was born and raised in Goldsboro and has lived in the area for 12 years.
She is married with one child. Her interests include baking reading and interior decorating.
She is a Goldsboro High School graduate and attended WCC Medica for interior design.
She has been in real estate since July of last year.
Speight qualifies to attend leadership conference
Financial adviser Rocky Speight has qualified to attend the Edward Jones’ Financial Advisor Leaders Conference on Sept. 6.
This achievement recognizes and celebrates financial advisers who are among the leaders in the financial services firm and provides important industry updates, best practices and ideas to help them serve more individual investors in their communities.
“I am honored to be recognized as an Edward Jones Financial Advisor Leader,” Speight said.
“I share this honor with the clients who have entrusted me to help them reach their life’s goals.”