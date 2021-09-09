EmergeOrtho appoints AllisonFarmer as CEO
EmergeOrtho, the largest physician-owned orthopedic practice in North Carolina and fifth largest in the country with over 1,800 employees statewide, has named Allison H. Farmer as chief executive officer.
Farmer will transition to her new role in October.
Farmer was hired as Chief Financial Officer of the practice then known as OrthoWilmington in June 2013.
In 2016, OrthoWilmington joined with three other practices across North Carolina to form EmergeOrtho. Over the next five years, Farmer became chief financial officer for several of the regions in the statewide organization.
“Allison has been with EmergeOrtho since our inception and knows the inner workings of our organization,” said Frank Aluisio, president of the company. “She has been instrumental in developing and completing many of the shared business initiatives within our statewide practice. Her leadership was especially evident last year when she helped guide us financially through the challenges of COVID-19, ensuring the group remained stable through those unsettling times.”
“We are very excited about the announcement of EmergeOrtho’s first statewide CEO,” said Shawn Hocker, president of EmergeOrtho’s Wilmington Region. “This is a tremendous step in our corporation’s growth and represents five years of culture development with our partners and administration.
“Allison has been an influential presence at every step in our leadership strategies and will be well versed to hit the ground running.”
Regional leadership will continue across EmergeOrtho with Tommy Middleton at the Blue Ridge Region, Kyle Raygor at the Foothills Region, Stephen DeBiasi at the Triad Region and Wilmington Region, and Kenneth Overbey at the Triangle Region.
CopyPro hires two new employees
CopyPro, Inc. has announced the of two new employees.
Christopher Wetherington has been hired as a shop technician at the Greenville office.
Prior to joining CopyPro, Wetherington worked at Donnie’s Home Repair. In his new job, he will be preparing copiers and printers for delivery and installation.
“We are delighted to welcome Christopher to the CopyPro team. He is sure to be an asset to the service department.” said Bill Rogers, corporate trainer.
Wetherington, a native of Greenville, is studying information technology at Pitt Community College.
Daniel Clark also has been hired as a shop technician at the Greenville office, and will be preparing copiers and printers for delivery and installation for customers.
Prior to joining CopyPro, Clark worked for Atlantic Wireless.
“We are delighted to welcome Daniel to the CopyPro family. He will be an asset to our team,” said Debra Dennis, vice president of support services.
A native of Greenville, Clark lives in Winterville. He enjoys fishing, photography and music production. He plays the guitar and sings.
CopyPro, Inc. has been providing the technology and expertise needed to help businesses run smoothly and efficiently since 1971. With locations in Greenville and Wilmington, CopyPro provides service to all of eastern North Carolina.
Moody is head of school at Arendell Parrott Academy
Arendell Parrott Academy opened its 56th academic year with David Moody as head of school.
Moody most recently served as an assistant superintendent in Jones County.
He has seven years of experience as an administrator at both the elementary and high school levels and served as the county director of curriculum and instruction.
He is currently completing his doctorate in education at East Carolina University. He also has a master’s in school administration from ECU.
The Board of Trustees announced Moody’s appointment to Academy families and staff in July, citing his experience in education and ability to engage and communicate with students, staff, and parents. Moody and his wife, Ginny, are parents of a Parrott student.
Parrott Academy is one of the largest independent schools in eastern North Carolina. It serves more than 650 students from 12 counties, with the largest number of students coming from Pitt County.
Keller Williams Points East hires new agents
Keller Williams Realty Points East announced it has hired two new agents.
Michelle Grant is a native of Hampton, Va. She has lived in the area for 10 years.
Grant is single, and said she loves music.
She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Grant has been a licensed real estate agent in Virginia since 2008.
Jenny Bearden was born and raised in York, Pa.
She has lived in North Carolina for 16 years, 13 of those in the Greenville area.
She is married with two children. In her spare time she enjoys running, boating and fishing.
Bearden has a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and fisheries biology with a chemistry minor.
She is new to real estate.