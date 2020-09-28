Engineer recognized for positive social impact
An N.C. State graduate who started his career as an intern with a Raleigh-based engineering firm has been named a winner of the ACEC North Carolina’s 2020 Young Professional of the Year Award.
Will Larsen, PE, was presented with the honor by Jim Smith, PE, executive director of the American Council of Engineering Companies of North Carolina.
“Recognizing up-and-comers like Mr. Larsen shows our profession’s power to have a positive impact,” Smith said. “The world needs young engineers from diverse backgrounds and disciplines to build a better future.”
The event was held at The Wooten Company’s headquarters on Boylan Avenue in Downtown Raleigh. Larsen focuses on projects in eastern North Carolina as a professional engineer, out of the firm’s Greenville office.
“At its best, a career in engineering is built on more than blueprints and concrete — it’s about building a positive legacy one project at a time,” said Gary Hartong, president of Wooten. “I’m proud of Will’s contributions to the community as an engineer as well as an individual with his involvement in local schools and church.”
Notably, Larsen led infrastructure improvements on the Edgecombe County Kingsboro Industrial Park. The $13 million project will support a new megasite, home to two manufacturers supporting more than 1,200 jobs while leaving ample capacity for future growth.
“This award is the result of contributions from our entire company, continuing our tradition of strong client relationships and successful project delivery,” Larsen said. “I consider myself fortunate to have been part of Wooten for more than 10 years and look forward to many more.”
After studying civil engineering as an undergraduate at N.C. State, Larsen earned his master’s in the field from the university in 2012. He also graduated in 2019 from the ACEC North Carolina Future Leaders Program.
The Wooten Company is a multi-disciplinary firm providing engineering, geomatics and architectural services to public entities, educational institutions, and private industry across the Carolinas. Since its founding in 1936 in North Carolina’s capital, Wooten has expanded to establish offices in Greenville, Hickory, Southport, and Winston-Salem as well Columbia, South Carolina.
Greenville man wins Landstar truck giveaway
Landstar System Inc., a worldwide provider of integrated transportation management solutions, has announced the winner of the 2020 Landstar Deliver to Win Truck Giveaway sponsored by Comdata.
Landstar independent owner-operator Steve Wheeler of Greenville won a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia 126 in the annual giveaway on Sept. 18.
For the second time this year, Landstar gave eligible owner-operators a chance to win a brand-new truck in a giveaway held virtually via Zoom video conferencing.
Wheeler was one of four finalists in the giveaway, in which all of the nearly 10,000 owner-operators leased to Landstar are automatically entered.
In July, Landstar Million Mile Safe Driver and Roadstar Bobby Jordan won the giveaway.
During the virtual event, the winner was determined after each of the four finalists selected the box they believed would make them the winner of the giveaway truck. Wheeler guessed correctly to win the pearl blue Freightliner Cascadia with a suite of safety systems and fuel efficiency features.
“I’ve never been lucky in my life and you have to be incredibly lucky when your name is picked out of 10,000,” Wheeler said. “I am so excited, this is such a blessing. I am incredibly blessed to have won this truck.”
“Congratulations to Steve Wheeler. There is no better time than National Truck Driver Appreciation Week to present an independent business capacity owner with such a life-changing prize. We’re proud to continue this tradition during these unprecedented times of a global pandemic,” said Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni, who hosted the giveaway. “Our thanks to Comdata for their contributing support of the giveaway as this year’s sponsor.” -more-
Landstar 2020 Deliver to Win Truck Giveaway Winner / page 2 Every year, all eligible owner-operators leased to Landstar automatically earn entries in the Deliver to Win Truck Giveaway contest by delivering loads safely during the contest period.
Throughout the year, Landstar owner-operators have multiple opportunities to earn additional entries to increase their chances at winning the truck, including monthly contests held via DeliverToWin.com. After the contest period ends, entries are gathered into a pool of names for the finalists drawing, with all eligible truck giveaway finalists selected by a computerized random number generator.
A recording of the 2020 Deliver to Win Truck Giveaway is available on Landstar’s social media channels. Facebook: www.Facebook.com/LandstarSystem LinkedIn: www.Linkedin.com/company/Landstar Vimeo: https://www.vimeo.com/landstar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/LandstarVideos/
U.S. Cellular names store manager, assistant manager
U.S. Cellular has promoted Mark Blomefield to store manager and Patricia Gutherie to retail assistant manager for the company’s retail store located at 4225 Winterville Parkway in Winterville.
In these roles, Blomefield and Gutherie are responsible for leading their team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs.
The new management team brings more than 14 years of wireless experience to their new roles.
“At U.S. Cellular we invest in our associates to ensure they have the proper training and knowledge to help our customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in eastern North Carolina. “Mark’s and Patricia’s passion for learning throughout their U.S. Cellular tenure is inspiring and motivating, and I am excited to have them guide our Winterville team.”
Blomefield most recently held the position of retail sales manager at the company’s Kinston store.
Gutherie most recently held the position of retail wireless sales consultant at the company’s Winterville store.
U.S. Cellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage.