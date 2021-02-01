GUC employees celebrate milestones
The following Greenville Utilities employees recently celebrated milestone service anniversaries:
- Ryan Hardee, Underground Electric Distribution Supervisor, 30 years;
- Steve Hedgepeth, Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator III, 30 years;
- Don Sullivan, Water Treatment Plant Maintenance Mechanic III, 30 years;
- William Cooley, Master Mechanic, 25 years;
- Tara Dixon, Customer Contact Representative II, 25 years;
- Tonya Roebuck, Customer Contact Representative II, 25 years;
- Michael Silverthorne, Water Resources Equipment Operator IV, 25 years;
- Chris Evans, Assistant Stores Manager, 20 years;
- Harold Jones, Electric Communications Technician, 20 years;
- Gary Shelton, Water Treatment Plant Lead Operator, 20 years.
Darrell Harrison honored by Xerox corporation
Xerox Corp. has recognized local Xerox agent owner Darrell Harrison for significant overachievement of his business plan in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Harrison and his team exceeded quarterly revenue targets by more than 200%, which includes production color and black and white devices as well as the complete portfolio of Xerox product offerings.
Harrison says this accomplishment is a credit to his entire agency and the local Xerox Corp. team that supports his territory in eastern North Carolina.
“This Xerox agency team continues their long-term tradition of superior commitment to customer satisfaction while delivering on business results for Xerox with another solid year of performance in 2020,” Harrison said.
Document Solutions East, the agency owned by Harrison, has been a Xerox partner for 25 years. He had previously worked as an account executive with Xerox for 15 years
Harrison is a retired Atlantic Coast Conference football official and remains involved with other facets of NCAA football officiating with evaluations and game management. He has an MBA and BA from East Carolina University and he and his wife, Sandy, are longtime residents of Greenville
The Harrisons are members of St. James United Methodist Church and Harrison enjoys an active role with the Greenville Men’s Community Bible Study organization.
Warren joins sports commission advisory board
The Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission (Play Greenville, NC Sports) announced that Norma Warren has joined the advisory board.
Warren is a 27 year resident of Pitt County and works as an accounting specialist with UNX Industries. Committed to community service, Warren said she believes that to whom much is given, much is required. Her long-time devotion to the Jackie Robinson Baseball League has allowed her to work to level the playing field for many children in the community by creating opportunities for engagement and achievement.
“We are thrilled to have Norma’s passion and love for sports, as well as her expertise on our board, as Play Greenville, NC Sports continues to make significant impacts on the sports tourism industry and in our community,” said Gray Williams, executive director of the Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission.
The Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission’s mission is to create a lasting positive impression of Greenville-Pitt County, by providing an environment conducive to superior sports tourism in an effort to be a preferred sports destination.
ECVC names Thomas as chief operating officer
Eastern Carolina Vocational Center announced that Jason Thomas has been named chief operating officer.
In his new role, Thomas will provide business oversight for ECVC’s federal government and commercial contracts, including all facets of on-site and off-site operations. He will also continue to lead the company’s business development, customer care and marketing efforts.
Most recently, Thomas served as ECVC’s vice president of acquisition and retention. In that role, he helped to grow many of ECVC’s federal contracts and developed partnerships with private companies in Pitt County and beyond to meet their needs for storing, assembling and shipping their products. Before joining ECVC in 2016, Thomas spent 21 years in the telecommunications industry. He said the transition from for-profit telecom to nonprofit manufacturing was not as difficult as it may seem.
“My experience every day at ECVC could not be any more different from the career I had before,” Thomas said. “There is no other company in the area like ECVC. To walk out onto our production floor is an amazing experience. It’s inspiring to see our highly skilled team producing such a wide array of products for our federal and commercial customers.”
Thomas is a 1995 graduate of Campbell University with a bachelor’s degree in public relations. He has served a number of local organizations as board or committee member and volunteer. He is married to Lisa, who is employed by ECU. They have two daughters. Alannah, is a student and volleyball player at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Alyssa is a student and volleyball player at D.H. Conley High School.
Robinson named Super Lawyer for seventh year
Attorney Les Robinson of The Robinson Law Firm in Greenville has been recognized as a 2021 Super Lawyer. This marks the seventh consecutive year Robinson has received this honor.
Robinson has been a criminal defense attorney, taking more than 3,500 cases to trial.
According to a news release, Robinson has established himself through “aggressive investigation of facts, meticulous preparation and persuasive presentations,” representing clients facing charges involving drugs and alcohol, violent crimes, wildlife offenses, domestic disputes and other criminal acts.
Robinson was recently recognized as being the first lawyer in the state to obtain pretrial dismissal of criminal charges and the grant of civil and criminal immunity based upon the “Castle Doctrine”.
The words Super Lawyers used to describe Robinson are “Commitment. Focus. Innovation. Tireless advocate.”
“Once again, it is an honor to be recognized as a Super Lawyer,” Robinson said. “I look forward to continuing serving eastern North Carolina and upholding my recognition among the best attorneys in the country. Working diligently to prepare relentless criminal defense for my clients is always my top priority.”