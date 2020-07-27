Gastroenterology East announces new hires
Gastroenterology East, P.A. and Dr. Jack Cole have announced two new hires.
Madison Powers and Sydney Chatt have joined the staff of the Greenville practice.
Powers has joined the team as a G.I. tech.
Chatt has joined the practice as a medical receptionist.
Gastroenterology East was founded in 2007 by Cole, a native of Asheville and Wake Forest University graduate. He has been providing care to patients in Pitt County as well as 37 surrounding counties in eastern North Carolina for 28 years.
Butler completes doctor of chiropractic program
Elessa Butler of Greenville was one of 27 students from around the world who received the doctor of chiropractic degree from Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, S.C., on June 12.
The graduates completed their final requirements during spring quarter 2020 and are scheduled to participate in a commencement program in September.
The doctor of chiropractic program at Sherman College requires students to complete approximately 4,600 hours of classroom and laboratory study and also includes an internship in the college’s on-campus Chiropractic Health Center.
Tyson reappointed to Gas Association’s board
The American Public Gas Association (APGA) has reappointed Durk Tyson of Greenville Utilities to its Board of Directors.
Tyson was reappointed on July 23 during the virtual 2020 APGA special meeting, held in lieu of the association’s annual meeting, where he began another three-year term.
APGA is a national, not-for-profit association representing over 700 publicly-owned natural gas distribution systems in 38 states.
APGA is the only trade association that solely represents the interests of public natural gas systems at the federal legislative and regulatory level.
“Mr. Tyson brings to the APGA Board of Directors many years of experience working in the natural gas industry,” APGA President and CEO Dave Schryver said. “His leadership ability and knowledge of energy issues, especially with natural gas utilities, will serve our members and industry well.”
“APGA is pleased to have Mr. Tyson on the board of directors as we enter an important time here in Washington,” Schryver said. “With the many natural gas issues our industry faces in Congress, the administration and federal agencies, public natural gas systems are presented with numerous challenges and opportunities.
“Our current supply projection provides our country with a unique opportunity to utilize our domestic natural gas resources to reduce our energy dependence, increase overall energy efficiency, and decrease greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.
“Mr. Tyson understands the issues we face, and APGA looks forward to his leadership and guidance over the next three years to meet these challenges and to address the needs of natural gas consumers,” Schryver said.