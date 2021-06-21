Local principal completes leadership program
Marieka Harrison, principal of Ayden Middle School, recently completed the Distinguished Leadership in Practice Program, a year-long leadership development program for practicing school principals designed and provided by the North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principal’s Association and sponsored by the North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development.
The program uses a non-traditional professional development model that is aligned to the performance evaluation standards adopted by the State Board of Education for North Carolina’s school leaders.
This cohort-based program is designed to limit principals’ time away from their schools by allowing them to attend sessions once every other month while accessing online assignments, materials and coaching in between sessions.
Principals engage in a series of activities throughout the year-long experience that are designed to build the capacity of their schools and their own capacity as school leaders.
“The leadership of the school principal is by far one of the most important factors in school quality. By completing this very rigorous program, our DLP graduates have demonstrated their commitment to continuous improvement by working to improve their leadership skills as they simultaneously improve their schools.” said Shirley Prince, executive director of the principals association.
Castillo on national board of interpreters, translators
Javier Castillo Jr., president and founder of Castillo Language Services Inc. in Greenville, has been elected to the board of the National Association of Judiciary Interpreters and Translators to serve as director for two years. NAJIT is a nonprofit group that works to bring together federal, state, freelance and staff judiciary interpreters and translators throughout the United States and advocate their work as a profession.
“I have always worked hard to try and represent well what it means to be a professional interpreter in the courts,” Castillo said. “I will work with the other members of the board to ensure that we provide what our members need to learn, grow and thrive. I promise to listen to our members to ensure that NAJIT fulfills its promise to the profession.”
With this recent election, he now is involved in the leadership of professional associations for interpreters and translators at the state, national and international levels. He was unanimously elected to head the United States chapter of the International Association of Professional Translators and Interpreters (IAPTI) in 2020 and re-elected as president of the Carolina Association of Translators and Interpreters (CATI) in January of this year.
Castillo’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic helped keep court proceedings moving. As many courts were learning to work with online platforms, Castillo provided guidance on best practices to clerks along with helping prepare interpreters who were new to remote interpreting for upcoming hearings.
“In my work in training interpreters and translators, I always stress professionalism and ethics, making sure that everyone understands the importance of our roles,” Castillo said.
Mumy celebrates 30 years of service with CopyPro
Graham Mumy, service technician, recently celebrated a 30-year milestone anniversary of service to CopyPro.
A Navy veteran, Mumy spent four years as an aircraft electrician aboard the USS Nimitz based on Norfolk, Va., and Bremerton, Wash. He also studied at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, La., and Bolston Private Electronic Institute in Winston-Salem. He began his career with CopyPro in 1990.
As a field service technician, Mumy is responsible for maintenance of copier equipment, including planning copier service work, maintaining customer rapport, determining causes of copier failure and correcting copier malfunctions, keeping up to date with job knowledge and continuing to accomplish the company’s goals.
“Graham’s extensive knowledge of CopyPro’s product line and operations, coupled with his longevity with the company, makes him a tremendous asset. He is committed to both the company and the customers we serve, a very rare combination,” said Jason Jones, COO. “We are fortunate to have had Graham as part of the CopyPro family for the past 30 years.”
Mumy and his wife, Patricia, live in the Hobgood area. When he’s not working, he enjoys bee keeping, landscaping and gardening.
CopyPro, Inc. has been providing technology and expertise to help businesses since 1971.