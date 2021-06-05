Alexander named partner at Colombo Kitchin Attorneys
Colombo Kitchin Attorneys has announced that Charlotte-Anne Alexander has been named partner.
Alexander joined the firm in 2014. She practices in the areas of elder law, estate and trust administration and estate and trust dispute.
Alexander graduated from Ohio State University with honors in 1991 and graduated from the Capital University Law School, Order of the Barristers, in 1994.
Pitt County teacher earns ‘Going Local’ grant
North Carolina Farm Bureau has awarded teacher Cindy Dill-Davenport of Wahl-Coates Elementary School an Ag in the Classroom “Going Local” grant.
“There is no more valuable resource in North Carolina than our students and the teachers charged with their education,” North Carolina Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding said. “Through our Ag in the Classroom program, the state’s farmers are investing in the future leaders of North Carolina, as well as the future of agriculture, which is the state’s top economic sector.”
The Farm Bureau provides agricultural outreach grants to state teachers through its Going Local program.
Grants are valued at up to $500 each and help teachers provide their PreK-12th grade students with valuable, real-world education and experiences about farming and agribusiness, while adhering to the school system’s common core and essential standards.
North Carolina private and public school teachers are eligible for the grants, which are available twice a year. Grant submission deadlines are April 15 and November 15. More information is available at www.ncagintheclassroom.com.
Winterville Chamber announces ‘Best of’ awards
The Winterville Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of this year’s Best of Winterville chamber awards. The winners are:
Business of the Year — Local Oak Brewing Co.
Citizen of the Year — Abbott Dees.
Teacher of the Year — Krystin Lawhorn.
Volunteer of the Year — Stephanie Ham.
Most Dedicated Public Servant — Larry Dobra.
Favorite Spot to Shop — Sam’s Club.
Favorite New Business — Marabella’s of Winterville.