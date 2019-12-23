Boys & Girls Clubs have new chief financial officer
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain organization has announced the selection of its first chief financial officer, Carrie Dale Purnell.
Purnell specializes in leadership, accounting, finance, budgeting and planning and internal controls.
Purnell is a graduate of N.C. State University, where she obtained both her MAC and BS in accounting.
Purnell has held roles with PricewaterhouseCoopers, Piedmont Natural Gas and Deloitte & Touche. Most recently she served as CFO of LGM Enterprises.
She said she is excited and energized to be working with Boys & Girls Clubs and she is looking forward to supporting the vision of inspiring and preparing the next generation of leaders in eastern North Carolina.
“Organizationally we have grown exponentially in the past few years and we are in need of in-house expertise to effectively and efficiently leverage the resources that have been entrusted to us on behalf of more than 3,000 young people,” said Kimberly Boyd, president and CEO. “Carrie Dale brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and we are thrilled to have her join our team.”
Private Family Banking has local representative
Private Family Banking Partners recently announced the launch of local representation for their services in eastern North Carolina.
Private Family Banking Partners specializes in helping individuals and families build wealth by creating their own private bank and becoming their own banker.
Private Family Banking officials said they believe their local representative, Robert B. Calvert, will help families and individuals by educating them about the practicality and effectiveness of the organization.
Calvert also will assist them in setting up their bank and getting started on wealth building.
Visit the Facebook page “Private Family Banking NC” for more information and a link to the company’s website.
Bill Rogers marks 25 years with CopyPro
Bill Rogers, corporate trainer, is celebrating his 25-year anniversary with CopyPro.
Rogers, who began his career with CopyPro in 1994, started as a set-up technician. He later became a field technician covering the Rocky Mount territory and in 1999 became a trainer.
Rogers is responsible for installing, connecting and training clients on all CopyPro’s products. He also is responsible for providing quality services and solutions for our clients while maintaining a high level of client satisfaction.
“Bill is an integral part of the CopyPro team, sharing his commitment to quality, dedication and strong work ethic with those around him,” said Richie Creech, director of service.
In his current role, Rogers is responsible for training CopyPro’s technicians and its account managers on the product lines.
He works closely with the company’s major accounts on equipment selection as well as the overall functionality of equipment. He also is the production equipment specialist for CopyPro, supporting both staff and customers on high-volume equipment.
“Bill’s extensive knowledge of CopyPro’s product line and operations, coupled with his longevity with the company, makes him a tremendous asset,” said Debra Dennis, vice president of support services. “He is committed to both the company and the customers we serve, a very rare combination. We are fortunate to have had Bill on our team for 25 years.”
Rogers recently received the highest honor with Ricoh/Savin by being selected as a 2019 Circle of Excellence Prestige Certified Technician. This achievement means that he is in the top 5 percent of the 2,258 service engineers across the country.
Rogers is from Greenville. While he was in high school and college, he worked at Overton’s Supermarket in downtown Greenville.
When he is not working, Rogers enjoys riding his motorcycle, working on cars and spending time with family and friends.
CopyPro Inc. has been providing the technology and expertise needed to help businesses run smoothly and efficiently since 1971.